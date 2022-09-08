ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

US News and World Report

IDB Increases Financing to Argentina as Foreign Reserves Dwindle

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) agreed on Tuesday to expand financing to the country by $400 million this year, with further talks that could bring total financing to more than $4 billion in 2022 and 2023. The agreement comes as Argentina seeks to leave behind...
BUSINESS
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. trade deficit narrows in July; exports at record high

(Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July as exports hit a record high, a trend that could see trade continuing to contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the trade deficit declined 12.6% to $70.6 billion. Exports of goods...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

China Signals "Buckle Up"

Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
ECONOMY

