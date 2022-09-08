Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
IDB Increases Financing to Argentina as Foreign Reserves Dwindle
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) agreed on Tuesday to expand financing to the country by $400 million this year, with further talks that could bring total financing to more than $4 billion in 2022 and 2023. The agreement comes as Argentina seeks to leave behind...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
US crude flows have seen an uptick in deliveries to Asia, Bloomberg data shows. Buyers in China, India and South Korea have scooped up more than 20 million barrels this month, per the report. The increase in American crude heading to Asia has dragged down spot premiums for Persian Gulf...
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Mexico denounces attack on Argentina VP, hails her "miraculous" escape
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting on Thursday of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, saying she had had a "miraculous" escape.
German finance minister damps speculation of sale Commerzbank stake
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)that it acquired during a bailout more than a decade ago.
Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst
Saudi Arabia want markets to remember that OPEC+ is in control, energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC. "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," she said. The Saudi government has signaled in recent days the OPEC+ could cut production. Saudi Arabia is signaling to oil...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Congress should block Treasury from financing China’s interests in America’s backyard
The Biden administration is poised to inject billions of dollars into a multinational finance agency that serves as Beijing’s gateway to Latin America. If approved, it would strengthen communist China’s penetration of our own backyard. Last July, the U.S. Treasury Department committed to further capitalizing the Inter-American Development...
CNBC
World's largest rice exporter India restricts shipments after below-average monsoon rainfall
India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. India exports rice to more than 150 countries,...
FOXBusiness
India overtakes former colonial ruler UK to become 5th largest world economy: 'law of Karma works'
India has overtaken the United Kingdom’s spot as the world’s fifth-largest economy, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. According to the calculation, based on US dollars, India overtook the U.K. in the final three months of 2021 and extended its lead into the first quarter.
China trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $36.77 billion in August
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $36.77 billion in August, from $41.5 billion in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Wednesday.
investing.com
U.S. trade deficit narrows in July; exports at record high
(Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July as exports hit a record high, a trend that could see trade continuing to contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the trade deficit declined 12.6% to $70.6 billion. Exports of goods...
IMF Chief Backs India's Demand For Global Regulations 'So Crypto Does Not Become Like The Wild, Wild West'
Backing the Indian government’s demand for global collaboration for regulating cryptocurrencies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief said that it would dedicate a team to work on the matter. What Happened: Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF's thoughts are aligned with India on the matter of regulating cryptos...
China Signals "Buckle Up"
Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
