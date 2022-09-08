HARWICH – Around noon Friday, a 73-year-old woman picking up her mail at a group of mailboxes on Little Lane in Harwich was reportedly attacked by a pit bull. The attack left the victim on the ground bleeding from the head and reportedly suffering a partial ear amputation and a possible broken wrist. She was […] The post Video report: Woman taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked by pitbull in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.

HARWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO