Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore
High Surf Advisory Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 926 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 …HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block […] The post High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners. “We are moving forward. We’re […] The post Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season
HYANNIS – As hurricane season continues and winter looms, safety officials with Barnstable County are outlining their efforts towards ensuring a timely and effective response to any potential disasters. Emergency Preparedness Specialist with the State Department of Health and Environment William Riley said that the region has performed three major training exercises, and one already […] The post Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked. The post Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds. Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues with algae blooms across the Cape […] The post Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues
HARWICH – Harwich officials are stressing the need for water infrastructure improvements as the region continues to see critical drought conditions. Town Water Commissioner Allin Thompson said the recently instituted mandatory outdoor watering ban in the community was issued while well equipment failure also continues to tax the town’s water alongside the drought. “Bids to […] The post Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available. The post Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate. The post Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoddaily.com
New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as […] The post New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under […] The post One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is again seeking public assistance identifying the male in the attached photo. He is suspect in a larceny of a large amount of “Red Bull” energy drinks from Shaw’s. If you can identify this male please call Wareham Police Detectives @ 508-295-1204. The post Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will host three vaccine clinics to provide residents with both flu shots and updated COVID-19 boosters. The recently-updated boosters provide protection against both the original coronavirus and latest omicron variants. The first clinic will be held at the Harborview Conference Room at the Barnstable County […] The post Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecoddaily.com
Video report: Woman taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked by pitbull in Harwich
HARWICH – Around noon Friday, a 73-year-old woman picking up her mail at a group of mailboxes on Little Lane in Harwich was reportedly attacked by a pit bull. The attack left the victim on the ground bleeding from the head and reportedly suffering a partial ear amputation and a possible broken wrist. She was […] The post Video report: Woman taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked by pitbull in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0