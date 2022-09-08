Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"Dianna CarneyEastham, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
Related
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
capecod.com
Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues
HARWICH – Harwich officials are stressing the need for water infrastructure improvements as the region continues to see critical drought conditions. Town Water Commissioner Allin Thompson said the recently instituted mandatory outdoor watering ban in the community was issued while well equipment failure also continues to tax the town’s water alongside the drought.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Fall is in the air, not so much in terms of air temperatures just yet, despite some cooler nights. I’m talking about birds. Birds are everywhere, I tell ya! If you’re down at the beach, just look up, or take a close glance at the horizon. If they aren’t airborne, you’ll likely spot a flock along the shore, waiting for the surface action to begin. To many anglers, myself included, frantic bird life is usually the initial indicator that the first wave of migratory fish has begun moving south. With excessive amounts of baitfish in the water, it’s no wonder there are so many birds up there; I’ve seen scattered clouds of just about every common baitfish species this past week, but the larger masses seem to be densely-packed schools of bay anchovies and peanut bunker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners. “We are moving forward. We’re […] The post Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore
High Surf Advisory Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 926 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 …HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block […] The post High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season
HYANNIS – As hurricane season continues and winter looms, safety officials with Barnstable County are outlining their efforts towards ensuring a timely and effective response to any potential disasters. Emergency Preparedness Specialist with the State Department of Health and Environment William Riley said that the region has performed three major training exercises, and one already […] The post Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Public was a no-show for public hearing
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission held multiple public hearings Thursday evening to take testimony from Island board members and Vineyard residents concerning several proposed projects. Following over an hour-long presentation from, and subsequent discussion of Meshacket Commons, a planned affordable housing development with 36 rental, and four homeownership units in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Updated with plea from Bourne Police: Agencies search Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
capecoddaily.com
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind for the utility company. “The Battery […] The post Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capeandislands.org
How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?
A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy
Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Higher fall temperatures anticipated for Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard is anticipated to see “above normal” temperatures this fall, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. The center’s seasonal temperature outlook map indicates a 60 to 70 percent chance of above-normal fall temperatures between the months of September and November for the Cape and Islands. Above-normal fall temperatures are forecast for the majority of the U.S., and all of Massachusetts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire snarls traffic on Beach Road
A vehicle fire sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air near Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Friday afternoon around 3:45. The Ford Transit van apparently rear-ended a white SUV, which resulted in the fire, according to Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster. Foster said Oak Bluffs Fire...
Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common
Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"
(Photo by Kendall Hoopes) (EASTHAM, MA) "Bring your family and join us for our first full-day event dedicated to bringing recognition and celebration to the night sky on the Cape." states the Cape Cod National Seashore, inviting you to their first Dark Sky Festival. The event is being held for one day only on Saturday, September 24th, in partnership with the Cape Cod Astronomical Society.
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
capecoddaily.com
New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as […] The post New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0