CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
High Surf Advisory Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 926 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 …HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block […] The post High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
Forecasters said there is “no threat to the public.”. Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds. Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues with algae blooms across the Cape […] The post Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON -- Let's face it, for the unofficial end to summer, it's felt more like mid-summer this weekend. Highs Sunday stretched into the 80s with a muggy airmass. Labor Day was pretty wet, which obviously wasn't the greatest timing during the long holiday weekend. Still, considering Memorial Day and the 4th of July were in the mid-80s and dry, we were somewhat due for a shower during a summer holiday. Can't win them all.Monday was one of the rainiest days we've seen in months. Rain totals exceeded three inches in multiple spots, including North Billerica at 4.40". Incredible! The bullseye spot...
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners. “We are moving forward. We’re […] The post Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind for the utility company. “The Battery […] The post Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crews are searching for someone that they believe jumped off of a bridge on Friday. A person is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge earlier this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, their Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Fire and Police, are searching the Cape Cod Canal.
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
It's the debate that no one is talking about, but everyone knows about. In the category of the worst city to drive through, it's New Bedford vs. Fall River here on the SouthCoast and the people have spoken. It's been a long time coming, but it's time to set the record straight.
“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.”. Keep your umbrellas handy on Tuesday — it’s going to be another wet day. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Boston area could see between 1 and 1.5...
A vehicle fire sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air near Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Friday afternoon around 3:45. The Ford Transit van apparently rear-ended a white SUV, which resulted in the fire, according to Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster. Foster said Oak Bluffs Fire...
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dust flew, the lights went out, and a deafening crash filled the air inside a building that partially collapsed Monday during the heavy storms that also brought flooding to southern New England. Video captured by Jerry Batista recorded the dramatic moments inside the building at 215...
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate. The post Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
