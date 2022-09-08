Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
As Ukraine pushes southern offensive, it also hits Russia in the northeast
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed "good news" from the northeastern Kharkiv region, after an apparent surprise counter-offensive forced Russian troops onto the back foot and prompted a pro-Kremlin official to call for evacuations.
CNET
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
Russian officials face fines after calling for 'impeachment' of President Putin
Several elected officials in Russia have been summoned by police after they called for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Trump media merger isn't dead yet after deal gets a lifeline
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm seeking to merge with former President Donald Trump's media venture, announced Friday it will avoid an imminent liquidation.
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Cult of Mac
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
Why electric airplanes are taking off at flight schools
The Velis Electro is a battery-powered airplane, which could prove a hit at flight schools because of its low noise and zero emissions.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Has Apple undercut itself?
Apple has announced the iPhone 14, and we can almost guarantee that it’ll be the most popular smartphone of the next 12 months. But how does it compare to the iPhone 12? That might sound like an odd comparison to make, but with Apple keeping the older phone around for another year, it could be just the cost-effective alternative that this cash-strapped world needs.
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
TechRadar
What is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and what can it do?
We’d heard that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro might lose the notch at the top of the screen in favor of a hole punch arrangement, similar to what we see on most Android phones. While the iPhone 14 still uses the notch design, the new iPhone 14 Pro not only uses a cutout that Apple calls its Dynamic Island, Apple has fully embraced the void created by the holes in the screen, and made them an integral part of the new iOS 16 interface.
Ukrainian forces enter key city of Izium in a sign Kyiv's new offensive is working
When Ukrainian forces entered the city of Izium Saturday, it was more than a major military victory. It was a sign the war in Ukraine might be entering a new phase, one in which Russian troops are scrambling to hold onto the territory they captured over the past six months.
'How can your country say it has lost nothing?': Amanpour presses Russian diplomat on Ukraine
Christiane Amanpour presses Russia’s top diplomat to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov on Russia’s losses in Ukraine.
