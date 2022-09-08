ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
HipHopWired

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Fox News

Georgia love triangle leads to killing of 30-year-old woman, police say

A love triangle between three people in Georgia allegedly led to the murder of a 30-year-old woman, according to police. The Gwinnett County Police Department said that the incident happened on Thursday when Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17, allegedly lured Ashley Bocanegra, 30, to their apartment complex in Buford, Georgia, then attacked her.
BUFORD, GA
#Nypd#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
NewsBreak
insideedition.com

Suspect Put Employee in Chokehold During Family Dollar Robbery in Bronx: NYPD

Even a dollar store wasn’t cheap enough for these suspects, who police say tried to steal from a Family Dollar store in New York in an incident that got physical. The NYPD says it happened in the Bronx. Cops say the male and female suspects entered the store, put merchandise in a cart and attempted to leave without paying. That’s when an employee stepped in to stop them. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Horrifying moment taxi driver tears elderly woman from car to rob her before nearly running over bystander

A taxi driver in Brooklyn was caught on film tearing an elderly woman out of his car in what she claims was a robbery. Catherine Shine, 78, told police she was robbed by the driver after being left at the wrong stop by the city's Access-A-Ride service for individuals with disabilities. When the woman realised the driver was taking her past the agreed-upon drop off point, she asked him to stop and let her out, but the driver allegedly refused. Bystander Ezra Halawani, 35, filmed footage the driver dragging Ms Shine from the car, leaving her crumpled...
BROOKLYN, NY
