IGN
Sony Has Quietly Redesigned the Inside of the PS5
Sony has updated the internal design of its PlayStation 5 consoles, and seemingly made the console more energy efficient as a result. As reported by The Verge, YouTube user Austin Evans took apart the redesigned console and found that Sony had made some fairly significant changes. Despite not being a rebranded update (akin to the PlayStation 4 Slim), Sony has updated the PS5's internals roughly once a year to make the machine more efficient (and presumably cheaper to produce).
Sony To Drop New PlayStation Virtual Reality Headset In 2023
The PlayStation 5 is almost two years old at this point and though many gamers still haven’t been able to purchase a console due to limited quantities, that isn’t keeping Sony from dropping a new VR2 headset in 2023. According to The Verge, Sony is planning on releasing a new and improved virtual reality headset […] The post Sony To Drop New PlayStation Virtual Reality Headset In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
Google could already be working on a Pixel Tablet Pro
Google has already told us that it's working on a Pixel Tablet, with a full unveiling expected sometime in 2023, but it appears that there's also an as-yet-unannounced Pro version of the slate coming down the line as well. Some digging into the latest Android 13 code by 9to5Google (opens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pixel foldable camera details and new 'pro' Pixel tablet references surface in Android 13 QPR1 beta
Yesterday, Google released its first in-development build of Android 13 QPR1, and as beta testers take the updated platform for a spin, they're uncovering not just plenty of new features, but also some hints about upcoming Google devices. Buried in the code, references are being spotted that alude to Google's work on both a detachable Nest hub-style Pixel tablet and the rumored Pixel foldable.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
TechCrunch
Apple iPhone 14 gets new camera hardware and computational photography powers
The company claims that its iPhone 14 camera is even better in all lighting situations than before. The phone gets a new 12-megapixel camera with a larger sensor and an f/1.5 aperture. It still incorporates its “sensor shift” optical image stabilization, and the phone gains a few new tricks as well.
Phone Arena
Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones
It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
Asus ROG Phone 6 pre-orders are now open for gamers in the US
ASUS launched its ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the UK and Europe back in July. The gamer-centric phones offer some impressive hardware, including a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB or more of RAM, and a 165Hz display. The lineup is now finally making its way stateside, and your chance to get in a pre-order has arrived.
You can already get $50 off the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted 12 days ago on August 26, but Woot is already discounting them. While $230 down to $180 might not seem like a huge deal, it's rare to see such a large discount so quickly after its official debut, especially for buds marketed as premium. It wasn't like they weren't competitively priced to begin with, either: $230 put them in a sweet spot compared to the $280 Sony WF-1000XM4 and $250 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.
Android Authority
Camera details for a second Pixel foldable may have leaked
Camera details relating to a second Pixel foldable have emerged online. The foldable is tipped to offer a 64MP main camera, a 10.8MP tele lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. An enterprising developer dug through Google’s code earlier this year and discovered apparent camera details for new Pixel smartphones as well as a Pixel foldable. Now, the same developer has dug through the Android 13 QPR1 beta and discovered camera details related to a second Pixel foldable.
How does the iPhone 14 stack up against its Android rivals? Apple's 'Dynamic Island' and crash detection features are genuinely unique - but Huawei and Samsung beat it to the punch with satellite connectivity and 'Always-on' display
After almost a year of anticipation from tech enthusiasts across the world, the new iPhone 14 series was finally unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 - the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
How to change the Samsung Keyboard to Gboard
We spend a lot of time typing on our phones, whether it's texting, searching, or shopping. Given the importance of text entry on a smartphone, it's essential to have a reliable software keyboard that makes things easier when entering text, managing your clipboard, finding GIFs, and more. Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, come with Samsung Keyboard pre-installed, but Google's Gboard offers a better experience, including glide typing (sliding your finger from one letter to the next), voice input, handwriting recognition, emoji and GIF search, multilingual typing, and Google Translate support.
Phone Arena
Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List
Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition. It...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
TCL C735 98-in QLED 4K TV shown at IFA with 120 Hz refresh rate
TCL has shown its new C735 98-in TV at IFA, also known as model 98C735. First announced at CES, the QLED 4K TV has an IMAX Enhanced display, with a 6,000:1 contrast ratio, a typical brightness of 450 nits and a wide 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, the device supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. The screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate, with MEMC technology to smooth fast-moving images.
