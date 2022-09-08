ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

hypebeast.com

Russ Reflects on Facing Hardships and Pursuing Music on New Single “That Was Me”

Russ has chronicled the adversity he has faced on the way to becoming a successful music artist on a new single. The rapper and singer began teaching himself how to produce at fourteen years old, eventually recording his first song at eighteen. In the ensuing decade, Russ dropped several mixtapes before going platinum in 2017 with his twelfth studio album, There’s Really a Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

600 Breezy Mourns His Girlfriend’s Death: ‘The Best 2 Years of My Life’

Chicago rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Breezy released a message to his late lover alongside a set of images. “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us,” 600Breezy wrote. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!

Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral

There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show

Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’

Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne

The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
U.K.
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos

Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Offset Sues Migos’ Record Label, Quality Control Claiming He ‘Paid Handosmely’ For Ownership Of Solo Recordings

One-third of the Migos hip-hop group has filed a lawsuit against his former label. According to Variety, Offset, the de facto head of the Atlanta-based group Migos, is suing Quality Control, the record label the group that signed the group. The rapper claims he bought the rights, title, and interest to his burgeoning solo career with reports that he “paid handsomely” based on the paperwork he filed, per the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pharrell Presents Busta Rhymes With The Icon Honor At The 2022 BMI Awards

When it comes to timeless anthems and epic beats, Pharrell Williams and Busta Rhymes go down in history as two of the greatest to ever do it. The success of hit collaborations like "Pass The Courvoisier" and "Light Your A** On Fire" have proved that the New York emcee and Virginia beat maker are a force to be reckoned with whenever they team up. On Wednesday, Pharrell paid homage to his friend and frequent collaborator at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards by presenting him with the night's Icon Award.
CELEBRITIES

