Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Russ Reflects on Facing Hardships and Pursuing Music on New Single “That Was Me”
Russ has chronicled the adversity he has faced on the way to becoming a successful music artist on a new single. The rapper and singer began teaching himself how to produce at fourteen years old, eventually recording his first song at eighteen. In the ensuing decade, Russ dropped several mixtapes before going platinum in 2017 with his twelfth studio album, There’s Really a Wolf.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Eminem Details His Recovery from Near-Fatal Overdose, Says He Took '75-80' Valium a Night During Detox
Eminem's near-fatal drug overdose in 2007 was a wake-up call that not only inspired him to get sober, but pushed him to have "fun with music again" for the first time in years. In an appearance on the new episode of Paul Rosenberg's Paul Pod podcast Thursday, Eminem, 49, and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
thesource.com
600 Breezy Mourns His Girlfriend’s Death: ‘The Best 2 Years of My Life’
Chicago rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Breezy released a message to his late lover alongside a set of images. “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us,” 600Breezy wrote. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!
Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
LISTEN: Eminem earns first No. 1 song on Billboard's Christian chart
Rapper Eminem has earned Billboard's recognition for No. 1 song over 20 years since he released his first album, this time on the Christian chart.
NFL・
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
Lil‘ Kim Drags 50 Cent After He Pokes Fun At Her Daughter
Lil’ Kim is livid at 50 Cent for making fun of her child after the release of Megan thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix that she’s featured on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show
Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
BBC
In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne
The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
U.K.・
BET
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 With A Heartfelt Video!
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis are expecting their second child together! The married couple shared the exciting baby news via social media on Friday (September 9). Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt video, which includes the moment Keyshia informed her husband of the pregnancy test results!. “Let’s Have...
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
Offset Sues Migos’ Record Label, Quality Control Claiming He ‘Paid Handosmely’ For Ownership Of Solo Recordings
One-third of the Migos hip-hop group has filed a lawsuit against his former label. According to Variety, Offset, the de facto head of the Atlanta-based group Migos, is suing Quality Control, the record label the group that signed the group. The rapper claims he bought the rights, title, and interest to his burgeoning solo career with reports that he “paid handsomely” based on the paperwork he filed, per the outlet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pharrell Presents Busta Rhymes With The Icon Honor At The 2022 BMI Awards
When it comes to timeless anthems and epic beats, Pharrell Williams and Busta Rhymes go down in history as two of the greatest to ever do it. The success of hit collaborations like "Pass The Courvoisier" and "Light Your A** On Fire" have proved that the New York emcee and Virginia beat maker are a force to be reckoned with whenever they team up. On Wednesday, Pharrell paid homage to his friend and frequent collaborator at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards by presenting him with the night's Icon Award.
Saucy Santana & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a single from Saucy Santana, an LP from Benny the Butcher/BSF and more!
Comments / 0