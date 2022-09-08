Read full article on original website
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
Buffalo Bills rout Los Angeles Rams to kick off 2022 NFL season: How it happened
Follow along for live updates from the NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and upstart Buffalo Bills.
Adam Schein recaps the incredible victory from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills last night over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Buffalo Bills and All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer have agreed to rework Poyer’s 2022 contract, and he could earn up
The 2022 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a heavyweight showdown in primetime on NBC. The preseason Super Bowl favorites will visit the defending Super Bowl champions as MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills meet Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are six storylines to...
The 2022 NFL season has officially begun, so it is time for some Los Angeles Rams takeaways from Week 1 loss versus the Buffalo Bills. What was supposed to be a celebration for the homecoming of the Super Bowl winners quickly turned into a headache. The Rams suffered a blowout 31-10 loss against the Bills, raising questions on if the team really has a shot of going back-to-back this season. While the loss might be difficult to swallow for some fans, there are still some things to analyze and perhaps take into consideration for the remainder of the year.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
