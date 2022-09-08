Read full article on original website
After award-winning year, broadcaster Mike Tirico ready to take on 'Sunday Night Football'
Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico, who won a Sports Emmy in 2022, will replace Al Michaels as the play-by-play voice for 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC.
MaxPreps
Former New York high school football players on NFL 53-man rosters to start season
The 103rd season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off this week with 32 team's competing for a spot in Super Bowl XVII. At the end of August, when the squads cut their rosters to 53, there were 14 former New York gridiron stars spread throughout the league. Read...
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Bill Belichick defends unconventional offensive play-calling plan, citing past examples
“I think they’re both good coaches,” Belichick said of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Arguably the biggest storyline of the Patriots’ offseason and preseason was their succession plan in replacing Josh McDaniels. New England’s longtime offensive coordinator left to become the head man in Las Vegas, but...
Boomer & Gio: Jets, Giants doomed to have no 'cool games' all season long
Boomer and Gio were combing through the Week 1 slate, and Gio is convinced that neither the Giants or Jets will have any intriguing games this season.
Aaron Donald sent retirement letter addressed to Roger Goodell in May, but Rams never sent it
Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald sent a letter dated May 9th informing the Rams of his retirement, though the team never sent it to commissioner Roger Goodell.
Peyton Manning rules out 2 potential future NFL jobs
Peyton Manning has largely been taking it relatively easy since retiring from the NFL. While he may ultimately take on a more active role around the league in the future, he seemed to rule out two potential jobs rather quickly. In an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” from The...
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
Tom Brady's Comeback Makes For a Great NFL Storyline, Unless You Prefer Him Retired
Is Gisele mad about Tom Brady's un-retirement?
Super Bowl ads reportedly already selling for more than $7 million
The National Football League is better than any other American sport at generating billions of dollars in revenue every year.
NFL agents cast doubt on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder ever being forced to sell the team
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has brought plenty of unwanted attention to his franchise in recent years. From resisting a
Scorigami origins and how it works in the NFL
Every Sunday is a new opportunity for fans to witness something that has never been seen on an NFL field or scoreboard. There are countless possibilities for what the final score in a football game could be. Most teams reach their totals by adding up threes for field goals and sevens for touchdowns combined with extra points. Those aren’t the only two methods for scoring points, though, leaving some matchups with head-scratching finals.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
