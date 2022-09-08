ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision

On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning rules out 2 potential future NFL jobs

Peyton Manning has largely been taking it relatively easy since retiring from the NFL. While he may ultimately take on a more active role around the league in the future, he seemed to rule out two potential jobs rather quickly. In an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” from The...
NBC Sports Chicago

Scorigami origins and how it works in the NFL

Every Sunday is a new opportunity for fans to witness something that has never been seen on an NFL field or scoreboard. There are countless possibilities for what the final score in a football game could be. Most teams reach their totals by adding up threes for field goals and sevens for touchdowns combined with extra points. Those aren’t the only two methods for scoring points, though, leaving some matchups with head-scratching finals.
