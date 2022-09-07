Read full article on original website
Bayern Munich take down Barcelona to spoil Lewandowski's return
Munich, Germany, Sept 13, 2022 (AFP) - Two second-half goals in three minutes, including a superb chip from Leroy Sane, helped Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona 2-0 on Robert Lewandowski's return to Bavaria in the Champions League on Tuesday. Bayern's France defender Lucas Hernandez headed in a corner to open the...
Spurs concede 2 late goals in shock UCL defeat at Sporting
Lisbon, Sept 13, 2022 (AFP) - Sporting Lisbon condemned Tottenham to their first defeat this season as Paulinho's last-gasp goal inspired a shock 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday. Antonio Conte's side paid the price for some sloppy finishing and two pieces of dismal defending in stoppage time...
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, United vs. Leeds postponed because of police shortage
The Premier League postponed Sunday's matches between Chelsea and Liverpool and Manchester United and Leeds United due to policing concerns ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on the following Monday. The league said it had "no option" but to postpone the two fixtures. Saturday's game between Brighton & Hove Albion...
Watch: Sane slices through Barcelona to seal Bayern's win
The seas parted for Leroy Sane. The rapid German winger sealed Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Barcelona in Tuesday's marquee Champions League contest, racing right through the middle of the pitch before sliding the ball home for his team's second goal of the match early in the second half. (Available...
Arsenal-PSV postponed due to 'severe' drain on police resources
Arsenal's Europa League group-stage match against PSV Eindhoven, initially scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed because of the massive drain on police resources following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All matches in England, including children's fixtures, were postponed on the weekend to pay respect to the Queen, who died...
