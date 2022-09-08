Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, September 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas Republican Kris Kobach has resigned from the board of directors of "Build the Wall," a nonprofit organization that raised money it claimed would be used to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. The Kansas City Star reported that Kobach -- who is running for attorney general of Kansas -- resigned after the organization and Steve Bannon were indicted on charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud. "We Build the Wall" is accused of transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars to third parties. Kobach has not been accused of wrongdoing by federal or New York prosecutors.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Thursday, September 8, 2022
Kansas Lost $466 Million in Unemployment Fraud but Audit Remains Hidden from Public. TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A forensic audit found up to $466 million in potentially fraudulent unemployment payments in Kansas, but the Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the final report wasn't released to the public during a public meeting. The audit had been long awaited amid differing estimates on how much taxpayer money was paid out to fraudsters. A legislative audit put the figure at up to $700 million while the Kansas Department of Labor estimated $290 million. Despite state law requiring the forensic audit " be made publicly available," the document wasn't made public when it was discussed Wednesday by the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Gets Federal Money to Cap Abandoned Oil & Gas Wells
Kansas will speed up its work to seal thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells that can pollute groundwater and the atmosphere. Kansas News Service reporters Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Blaise Mesa explain. Kansas Gets Federal Money to Help Plug Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells and Clean Up Pollution. By Celia...
Comments / 0