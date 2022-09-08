KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas Republican Kris Kobach has resigned from the board of directors of "Build the Wall," a nonprofit organization that raised money it claimed would be used to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. The Kansas City Star reported that Kobach -- who is running for attorney general of Kansas -- resigned after the organization and Steve Bannon were indicted on charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud. "We Build the Wall" is accused of transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars to third parties. Kobach has not been accused of wrongdoing by federal or New York prosecutors.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO