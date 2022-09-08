Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Best Power Per Dollar for a 5.3 LS Engine?
Which 5.3L "Vortec" would give the best power/dollar ratio in a 1979 El Camino using fuel injection and a 4L60E trans? —Benjamin Grady Jr., via email. The GM 5.3L engine (326.1 ci, 3.78-inch bore 3.62-inch stroke) is by far the most-produced displacement in GM's Gen III, IV, and V family tree. There are millions of these lying around in the salvage-yard—and like all "LS"-based engines, they can produce big power even in well-used, 100,000-mile trim. The Web is chock-full of these hop-ups (Google is your friend). Here are some in-house examples:
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty To Feature New 6.8L Gasoline V8 Engine: Exclusive
The 2023 Ford Super Duty is set to make its debut this fall, but over the course of the past year, Ford Authority have brought you the juiciest details about the upcoming heavy duty truck range, including extensive sneak peaks at the truck’s revised exterior as well as several early looks at its interior. However, not much is currently known about what sort of powertrains will be available in the 2023 Super Duty, aside from the fact that it will not include a hybrid offering, as Ford Authority exclusively reported in July. But now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the program that the updated truck will feature a brand new gasoline V8 engine.
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Debuts: Road-Legal Track Toy With Canopy And Audi Power
Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a license plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fiber monocoque.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
motor1.com
Montway Auto Transport Reviews: Cost And Services (2022)
Montway Auto Transport is an auto shipping broker that connects customers with shipping services and works with over 15,000 carriers across the United States. This article will take an up-close look at Montway Auto Transport reviews, services, costs, and more. We believe the broker is an excellent choice for auto...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
Cheap Car Shipping: Best Affordable Auto Transport Companies 2022
888-216-2214 Get Price 864-635-4879 Get Price 888-202-7376 Get Price 888-207-1503 Get Price. Planning your next move? We’ll show you how to get cheap car shipping by comparing providers and shopping for affordable services. Auto shipping is a supply-and-demand business, so prices can fluctuate widely. Using a shipping broker is often the easiest way to secure a carrier at a reasonable cost.
motor1.com
6 Best Car Shipping Companies Of 2022 (With Costs)
888-216-2214 Get Price 864-635-4879 Get Price 888-202-7376 Get Price 888-207-1503 Get Price. Shipping your car can be intimidating. Car shipping companies aren’t always transparent on how much services cost, and some guarantee specific pickup windows while others do not. We compared leading companies on reputation, cost, service, and customer experience to find reliable providers. We’ll cover our top picks here and explain how the car shipping process works below.
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
motor1.com
Jay Leno thinks Elon Musk deserves more credit for sparking EV shift
Jay Leno has openly said on numerous occasions that he is a fan of the Tesla brand, its products, as well as its founder and during a recent interview, he reiterated his appreciation for Elon Musk. And he believes that it is Tesla that changed public perception of what an electric vehicle is and can do, especially when it comes to range and performance.
Opus Tunes AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV To Produce Over 950 HP
Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One...
motor1.com
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV debuts in America with up to 300 miles of range
Chevrolet keeps its electric vehicle debuts rolling this year with the unveiling of the 2024 Equinox EV. It launches in fall 2023, and the 2RS trim is available first. The entry-level 1LT arrives later with a starting price of around $30,000 (approx. £26,000). The Equinox EV will be available...
motor1.com
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro sounds fierce during acceleration runs
Spotting an Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro in the real world is a rare sight. There will only ever be 40 production examples of the track-only machine in existence, and a new video from the 912fordgt YouTube channel captured one blasting down an airstrip. The video captures the car’s stunning exhaust note from its glorious V12 engine.
motor1.com
VW ID. Xtreme Concept debuts as AWD electric off-roader
Volkswagen unveiled the 2023 ID.4 with a starting price of £37,900 for the new base model. The German company is now previewing what the electric crossover can do off the paved roads with some modifications. With the ID. Xtreme concept unveiled today in Locarno, VW possibly previews factory upgrades and accessories that are hopefully going to be available to customers soon.
motor1.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N could produce around 600 bhp, feature a drift mode
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup will grow next year with the introduction of the N performance model. We don’t know everything about it yet, but a new interview from Drive.com.au with Hyundai’s executive technical adviser Albert Biermann provides a few details about the upcoming electric crossover. The Hyundai...
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Renderings Preview Sleek Luxury Sedan
There has been no shortage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots. The automaker is readying a complete redesign of the model, but we haven’t seen much of it. Camouflage and cladding have hidden its new design, although we don’t expect the vehicle to receive a substantial styling change. Instead, the E-Class will likely receive an evolutionary design update, and new, unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the model could look like when it debuts.
electrek.co
Yamaha updates its adorable little e-Vino electric scooter, boosting its tiny range
The Yamaha e-Vino, a cute little retro-inspired electric scooter that invokes some serious Vespa vibes, was never much of a powerhouse. But now, Yamaha is making the scooter slightly more enticing with some performance bumps on the newest model. Available exclusively in Yamaha’s domestic Japanese market, the original e-Vino electric...
motor1.com
Toyota has made a turbocharged GR86 but you can't buy it (yet)
One of the last bastions of affordable performance, the GR86 entered its second generation last year with a bigger engine bringing slightly more power. However, many enthusiasts still believe Toyota should've slapped a turbocharger to significantly hike output and unlock the full potential of the sports car's platform. Well, the Gazoo Racing-branded coupe has now been blessed with forced induction, but don't get too excited just yet.
