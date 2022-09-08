Read full article on original website
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
Strokes Affect More Young People Than You Might Think. Here's What to Know
If you've been following the news lately, you may have seen that both Hailey Bieber and Kid Cudi have been vocal about their experiences with strokes. Most of us know enough about strokes to recognize they are a medical emergency with serious health implications — but understanding strokes, the symptoms, and how to respond appropriately is just as important.
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
How artery plaque ruptures to trigger strokes
Researchers, for the first time, genetically sequenced carotid plaque tissue collected from patients within days after a stroke. Heart attacks and strokes are a leading cause of death in the United States, but scientists are still working to understand one of their primary triggers. What causes plaque buildup within arteries to become unstable, leading parts to suddenly burst or break away?
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
An Early Start! 4 Ways To Protect Children From Heart Disease
People don't usually consider children at risk for heart disease, but doctors now believe it's essential for young people to learn how to take care of their hearts as early as possible. A study published in the Circulation journal states that just 2.2 percent of young people between the ages...
Metabolic markers could give clues for brain hypertension
Patients who suffer from a form of raised brain pressure could have their condition identified earlier thanks to new metabolic clues, new research has found. A new study in Neurology published today looked at the metabolism of people who experienced Idiopathic Intercranial Hypertension (IIH), a common condition characterized by raised pressure in the brain and featuring debilitating headaches and the risk of sight loss.
High blood pressure linked to bone loss and aging, mouse study finds
Evidence suggests that high blood pressure or hypertension is linked to an increased risk of bone loss. A recent study in a mouse model shows that high blood pressure may accelerate bone loss in young animals similar to that observed during the typical aging process. The bone loss observed in...
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Symptoms of Prediabetes
Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
Lifelong Statin Therapy May Benefit Quality of Life Among High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients
The benefits of taking a daily statin may improve as a patient grows older. Lifelong statin therapy may improve the lifespan for patients with a high cardiovascular disease risk, according to a new study. The quality of life among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients improved faster and larger if they took a statin earlier, and never stopped taking it.
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
