Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke

The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
How artery plaque ruptures to trigger strokes

Researchers, for the first time, genetically sequenced carotid plaque tissue collected from patients within days after a stroke. Heart attacks and strokes are a leading cause of death in the United States, but scientists are still working to understand one of their primary triggers. What causes plaque buildup within arteries to become unstable, leading parts to suddenly burst or break away?
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
An Early Start! 4 Ways To Protect Children From Heart Disease

People don't usually consider children at risk for heart disease, but doctors now believe it's essential for young people to learn how to take care of their hearts as early as possible. A study published in the Circulation journal states that just 2.2 percent of young people between the ages...
Metabolic markers could give clues for brain hypertension

Patients who suffer from a form of raised brain pressure could have their condition identified earlier thanks to new metabolic clues, new research has found. A new study in Neurology published today looked at the metabolism of people who experienced Idiopathic Intercranial Hypertension (IIH), a common condition characterized by raised pressure in the brain and featuring debilitating headaches and the risk of sight loss.
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Symptoms of Prediabetes

Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
Lifelong Statin Therapy May Benefit Quality of Life Among High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients

The benefits of taking a daily statin may improve as a patient grows older. Lifelong statin therapy may improve the lifespan for patients with a high cardiovascular disease risk, according to a new study. The quality of life among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients improved faster and larger if they took a statin earlier, and never stopped taking it.
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Kids Show Their Parents How To Grieve And Be Sad, Saying "Crying Is Brave"

A mother learned how kids grieved because of a death of a family dog and realized that the way children navigate through loss and mourning can teach adults a lot about grief both big and small. Erin Walsh, M.A., mother, educator on topics related to raising resilient children in the...
