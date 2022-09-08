ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Best Labor Day sale TV deals 2022

Our best Labor Day sale TV deals roundup shares the top discounts on today's smart displays. For Labor Day, Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard & Son, and Walmart are running excellent deals on TVs. With the unofficial end of summer upon us, you may want to upgrade your TV for...
SHOPPING
IGN

Daily Deals: Splatoon 3, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and More

Check out the new hot daily deals to get your weekend started, the newly released Splatoon 3 and a Pro Controller to go along wit it, a new Xbox Elite controller up for preorder at a surprisingly reasonable price, up to $500 off 2022 Hisense 4K gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1, and an HP Victus Intel Core i7 Alder Lake RTX 3060 gaming PC for under $1K. Plus, deals on Apple AirPods, iPads, Apple TV, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Uk#Electronics Deals#Uk Daily Deals#Refurbished Tech#Thor Love Thunder
GamesRadar

You can now pre-order the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core controller

Microsoft's new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller pre-orders are now live, which means you can already get your name down for the next generation Xbox Series X controller. The $129.99 / £114.99 gamepad will be released on September 21, but we're seeing pre-orders available at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Microsoft (opens in new tab) right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale

If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
COMPUTERS
IGN

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Review

SteelSeries’ revamped Arctis Nova line has built upon the already fantastic foundation laid before it, while doubling down on sound quality and features people actually care about. The Arctis Nova 1 headset is no different; it’s a low-frills experience that puts audio quality front and center and wraps it all up in a comfortable design that you can enjoy for hours on end.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals

The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Sony Has Quietly Redesigned the Inside of the PS5

Sony has updated the internal design of its PlayStation 5 consoles, and seemingly made the console more energy efficient as a result. As reported by The Verge, YouTube user Austin Evans took apart the redesigned console and found that Sony had made some fairly significant changes. Despite not being a rebranded update (akin to the PlayStation 4 Slim), Sony has updated the PS5's internals roughly once a year to make the machine more efficient (and presumably cheaper to produce).
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock live: Argos has the best deal on the PlayStation today, but stock is low

Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.Availability has improved in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder. Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save Big on HyperX Gaming Keyboards and Headsets During This 1-Day Best Buy Sale

Just like your in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can be the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup could use an upgrade, now's the time to buy. Today only, Best Buy is offering big discounts on a selection of HyperX gaming keyboards and headsets, including some of our favorite models on the market right now. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Singapore 9.9 sales 2022: savings on Microsoft, Apple, LG and more

Here’s where to grab a great bargain during Singapore’s 9.9 sale. The holiday season kicks off with Singapore’s 9.9 sales. Taking inspiration from China’s massive 11.11 Singles’ Day sales event, 9.9 was spearheaded by retailer Shopee (opens in new tab) back in 2016. Since then, the date has grown in popularity, with more retailers joining in on the sales.
WORLD
IGN

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro Models: What are the Differences?

Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The Apple cynical may think that there probably isn't a huge difference between them. Indeed, many components are the exact same between the two, but the Pro models have a few nifty features that set them apart from the base models announced at Apple's event.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Apple's New iPhone 14 Series Starts at $799 and Boasts New Features

As part of its Far Out event, Apple has officially announced the latest generation of its smartphone — the iPhone 14. As previous reports suggested, the iPhone 14 does not include a "mini" model. However, Apple's latest smartphone does include four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy