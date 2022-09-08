Just like your in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can be the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup could use an upgrade, now's the time to buy. Today only, Best Buy is offering big discounts on a selection of HyperX gaming keyboards and headsets, including some of our favorite models on the market right now. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO