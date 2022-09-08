Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Best Labor Day sale TV deals 2022
Our best Labor Day sale TV deals roundup shares the top discounts on today's smart displays. For Labor Day, Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard & Son, and Walmart are running excellent deals on TVs. With the unofficial end of summer upon us, you may want to upgrade your TV for...
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
IGN
Daily Deals: Splatoon 3, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals to get your weekend started, the newly released Splatoon 3 and a Pro Controller to go along wit it, a new Xbox Elite controller up for preorder at a surprisingly reasonable price, up to $500 off 2022 Hisense 4K gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1, and an HP Victus Intel Core i7 Alder Lake RTX 3060 gaming PC for under $1K. Plus, deals on Apple AirPods, iPads, Apple TV, and more.
Two of our favorite Razer gaming headsets are currently massively discounted
Getting quality headsets for low prices is always a great scenario, and today we've found that two of our favorite Razer gaming headsets are taking some particularly heavy discounts. Cutting to it, the Razer BlackShark V2 can be yours for just $69.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab), which represents...
You can now pre-order the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core controller
Microsoft's new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller pre-orders are now live, which means you can already get your name down for the next generation Xbox Series X controller. The $129.99 / £114.99 gamepad will be released on September 21, but we're seeing pre-orders available at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Microsoft (opens in new tab) right now.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
The 15 Best Labor Day TV Sales of 2022: Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, more
All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. We’re in Labor Day 2022 mode, which means two things: (1) we’re honoring the contributions and achievements of...
TechRadar
The AirPods Pro 2's unchanged price is actually pretty aggressive – just ask Bose
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at its September Far Out event, and it was interesting to note how fundamentally similar they are compared to the original AirPods Pro (2019)… except that basically every single part of them has changed. But one major thing stayed the same: the price....
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Review
SteelSeries’ revamped Arctis Nova line has built upon the already fantastic foundation laid before it, while doubling down on sound quality and features people actually care about. The Arctis Nova 1 headset is no different; it’s a low-frills experience that puts audio quality front and center and wraps it all up in a comfortable design that you can enjoy for hours on end.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
IGN
Sony Has Quietly Redesigned the Inside of the PS5
Sony has updated the internal design of its PlayStation 5 consoles, and seemingly made the console more energy efficient as a result. As reported by The Verge, YouTube user Austin Evans took apart the redesigned console and found that Sony had made some fairly significant changes. Despite not being a rebranded update (akin to the PlayStation 4 Slim), Sony has updated the PS5's internals roughly once a year to make the machine more efficient (and presumably cheaper to produce).
PS5 stock live: Argos has the best deal on the PlayStation today, but stock is low
Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.Availability has improved in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder. Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop...
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
CNET
Save Big on HyperX Gaming Keyboards and Headsets During This 1-Day Best Buy Sale
Just like your in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can be the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup could use an upgrade, now's the time to buy. Today only, Best Buy is offering big discounts on a selection of HyperX gaming keyboards and headsets, including some of our favorite models on the market right now. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.
TechRadar
Singapore 9.9 sales 2022: savings on Microsoft, Apple, LG and more
Here’s where to grab a great bargain during Singapore’s 9.9 sale. The holiday season kicks off with Singapore’s 9.9 sales. Taking inspiration from China’s massive 11.11 Singles’ Day sales event, 9.9 was spearheaded by retailer Shopee (opens in new tab) back in 2016. Since then, the date has grown in popularity, with more retailers joining in on the sales.
IGN
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro Models: What are the Differences?
Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The Apple cynical may think that there probably isn't a huge difference between them. Indeed, many components are the exact same between the two, but the Pro models have a few nifty features that set them apart from the base models announced at Apple's event.
IGN
Apple's New iPhone 14 Series Starts at $799 and Boasts New Features
As part of its Far Out event, Apple has officially announced the latest generation of its smartphone — the iPhone 14. As previous reports suggested, the iPhone 14 does not include a "mini" model. However, Apple's latest smartphone does include four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
