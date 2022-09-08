Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: bring people back to the office
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to remote work as one reason for falling U.S. labor productivity. Like many bosses, Larry Fink wants to get his employees back to the office. But in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, the BlackRock CEO offered a new argument why his company was pushing a return to the office: helping to bring down the U.S.’s record inflation.
Observer
Tesla’s Claim That Its Cars Are Self-Driving May Cross the Line From Permitted ‘Puffery’ to False Advertising
No Tesla car for sale today is capable of driving itself. And to be fair, neither are any consumer cars made by its competitors. But the words “self-driving” and “automatic” have long been embedded in the branding of Tesla’s driver assistance products, such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving softwares. Critics have questioned the integrity of Tesla’s marketing practice, and legal experts say the company’s claims may have crossed the line of false advertising.
CARS・
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
CNBC
How recovery shape informs defensive stock buys
Gina Sanchez, chief market strategist at Lido Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss her recommendations for three buys and a bail. Her picks include Abbot, Microsoft, and Tesla, with weariness around Bitcoin.
Jim Cramer Has Turned On Cryptocurrency But Is Bullish On Multifamily Real Estate
Millionaire investor and CNBC “Mad Money” talk show host Jim Cramer is veering away from speculative assets. This is not surprising, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has sent shockwaves across markets, with equities retreating from their July highs last month. During his speech at the Jackson...
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
bitcoinist.com
5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022
Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Ethereum Staking Token Is Trading at a Discount—Here’s Why
Coinbase introduced its wrapped Ethereum staking token, or cbETH, late last month, and it’s been trading at a discount ever since. That discount today got as high as 8% compared to Ethereum—the crypto asset that it’s meant to represent. Why?. It helps to know that Lido Staked...
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polkadot leaps Dogecoin into crypto top ten
Bitcoin and Ethereum were largely unchanged in Friday morning trading in Asia. Polkadot rose to leapfrog Dogecoin into the top 10 list by market capitalization, while Solana posted the biggest percentage gain on the list. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose less than 0.1% in the past 24 hours to change hands...
1 Growth Stock to Buy Ahead of the Trillion-Dollar Metaverse Opportunity
Meta Platforms has invested over $15 billion in its metaverse ambitions since the beginning of 2021. That cash burn has dealt a blow to the company's bottom line recently, but it could pay off in the long run. Investors can buy Meta Platforms stock now at a steep discount to...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
protocol.com
Gensler: It's time for crypto businesses to register with SEC
SEC chair Gary Gensler said it is time for firms facilitating crypto transactions to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but indicated he is open to the view that some cryptocurrencies are commodities that should be regulated elsewhere. Speaking to a conference of attorneys, Gensler made clear...
CoinTelegraph
Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024
The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says
Ethereum's long-awaited technological overhaul, the Merge, is just a week away and holders of the blockchain's native token ether (ETH) may be feeling giddy because the upgrade is widely projected to establish ETH as a deflationary cryptocurrency – one with a depreciating supply – and bring more buyers to the market.
CoinDesk
‘The Crypto Invaders Have Arrived’: Crypto’s Intermingling With TradFi
CoinDesk reporter Cameron Thompson’s piece, “A Crypto Bro Walked Into a Wall Street Bar, and It Went Just Fine,” details the physical intermingling of both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) industry professionals at a networking event. Thompson joins “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson as the...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Significant Opportunity Has Arrived for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto Markets
A popular crypto analyst is giving his latest outlook on leading digital assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), one mid-cap altcoin and the crypto markets overall. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 626,000 Twitter followers that BTC needs to find support above $19,500 to spark a rally.
