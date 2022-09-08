ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Solicitor addresses backlog in Lowcountry court cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts are addressing the Lowcountry’s major backlog in court cases after Charleston officials raised concern following a shooting on King Street over the weekend. “Given the backlog, I do think it’s become a bit of a public safety issue relative to violent offenders,” said Attorney Charlie Condon, the former Attorney General […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property

SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Sanders-Clyde students hold peace walk after classmate was shot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School are standing up against gun violence. On Thursday, they marched around the school chanting “we don’t want violence, we just want peace.” “Today was an opportunity for our children’s voice to be not only heard, but seen,” said Janice Malone, the Principal of Sanders-Clyde […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested two people for unlawfully carrying firearms in separate incidents along King Street in downtown Charleston over the weekend. The first arrest took place just before midnight on September 4th. Officers on patrol observed a man who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated “stumbling northbound on the sidewalk” along […]
live5news.com

Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Police seeking information on downtown robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
CHARLESTON, SC

