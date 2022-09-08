Read full article on original website
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
Solicitor addresses backlog in Lowcountry court cases
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts are addressing the Lowcountry’s major backlog in court cases after Charleston officials raised concern following a shooting on King Street over the weekend. “Given the backlog, I do think it’s become a bit of a public safety issue relative to violent offenders,” said Attorney Charlie Condon, the former Attorney General […]
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
TIP: Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming a child kidnapped 51 years ago was spotted on Daniel Island. Melissa Highsmith was abducted on August 23, 1971, by someone claiming to be a babysitter; she was 21 months old at the time. NCMEC said […]
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property
SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
Charleston Councilman says leadership responsible for deterring violent crime
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people are recovering after a shooting on King Street in Downtown Charleston over Labor Day weekend. Two people have been arrested following the event. City leaders say the incident highlights the need for an increased focus on deterring violent crime in the Holy City. Councilman Mike Seekings shared strong words […]
Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
Charleston leaders voice concern about the court system after King St. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders expressed their concern on Tuesday after a shooting near King and Morris Streets left five people injured early Sunday morning. Two people were arrested on Sunday for firearm violations. Charleston Police said one of the suspects, 20-year-old Tyvone Davis, was out on bond for a charge in Orangeburg […]
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
Alleged shoplifter arrested after trying to pull gun on Summerville police
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) arrested a man after he tried to pull a gun on police when they confronted him for suspicious behavior in a clothing store. According to SPD, officers were called to the Ross Azalea Square Boulevard location on September 4 after the manager reported two men who […]
Sanders-Clyde students hold peace walk after classmate was shot
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School are standing up against gun violence. On Thursday, they marched around the school chanting “we don’t want violence, we just want peace.” “Today was an opportunity for our children’s voice to be not only heard, but seen,” said Janice Malone, the Principal of Sanders-Clyde […]
2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested two people for unlawfully carrying firearms in separate incidents along King Street in downtown Charleston over the weekend. The first arrest took place just before midnight on September 4th. Officers on patrol observed a man who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated “stumbling northbound on the sidewalk” along […]
Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
Police seeking information on downtown robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
'I was very scared': DMV shooting witness breaks down emotional and chaotic scene
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says the person charged with shooting two people at a Ladson DMV on Tuesday is now in custody. La'Ron Bess, 18, was booked into jail Wednesday evening on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon.
