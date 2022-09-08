The Haitian Times www.haitiantimes.com By Leonardo MarchBROOKLYN—New York City Carnival is back, officially, that is.After two years of virtual or informal gatherings, the West Indian American Day Carnival Association is preparing the 53rd edition of the Carnival parade on Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn on Labor Day weekend.And Haitian groups are getting ready.To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.Join now or renew to get: — Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports — Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida) — Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields — Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture — Membership merch, perks and special invitationsFirst-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO