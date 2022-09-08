ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
News 12

NYPD: 4 men injured after stabbing each other in Brooklyn

Police say four men were sent to the hospital after stabbing each other Friday night in Brooklyn. They say the stabbings took place on the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Avenue. News 12 was told all four of the men were sent to Maimonides Medical Center and are...
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
fox40jackson.com

Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck

A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
texasmetronews.com

With West Indian Parade returning, Haitian groups are getting ready

The Haitian Times www.haitiantimes.com By Leonardo MarchBROOKLYN—New York City Carnival is back, officially, that is.After two years of virtual or informal gatherings, the West Indian American Day Carnival Association is preparing the 53rd edition of the Carnival parade on Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn on Labor Day weekend.And Haitian groups are getting ready.To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.Join now or renew to get: — Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports — Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida) — Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields — Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture — Membership merch, perks and special invitationsFirst-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Unique Smith – He was Only 15-Year-Old

On Wednesday, September 7th. Unique Smith, a 15-year-old student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School was shot in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. (News here and here) EMS transported Smith to Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later. What started as a fist fight between Unique Smith and a masked...
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.

