Read full article on original website
Related
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Sleeping man robbed while waiting for Uber in front of citizenM hotel: NYPD
A man was robbed while he was asleep waiting for an Uber in front of a citizenM Hotel in Lower Manhattan, police said Thursday as they released video of the suspects.
Woman raped on New York City subway platform: NYPD
Police are looking for a man who raped a woman at a New York City subway station, and they're hoping a sketch of the suspect will lead to an arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
NYPD: 4 men injured after stabbing each other in Brooklyn
Police say four men were sent to the hospital after stabbing each other Friday night in Brooklyn. They say the stabbings took place on the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Avenue. News 12 was told all four of the men were sent to Maimonides Medical Center and are...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
RELATED PEOPLE
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
CBS News
Student shot near Coney Island high school
A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Man, 34, stabbed in random attack on Manhattan street
A 34-year-old man was stabbed during a random attack on a Manhattan street early Wednesday and police are searching for the person they say is responsible.
texasmetronews.com
With West Indian Parade returning, Haitian groups are getting ready
The Haitian Times www.haitiantimes.com By Leonardo MarchBROOKLYN—New York City Carnival is back, officially, that is.After two years of virtual or informal gatherings, the West Indian American Day Carnival Association is preparing the 53rd edition of the Carnival parade on Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn on Labor Day weekend.And Haitian groups are getting ready.To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.Join now or renew to get: — Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports — Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida) — Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields — Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture — Membership merch, perks and special invitationsFirst-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc7ny.com
'Missing': The mystery of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip - the woman who disappeared on 9/11 | Watch Trailer
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The full story of the disappearance of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip has never been covered on television - until now. The basic details of her disappearance - that she was last seen on September 10, 2001 shopping at a department store in lower Manhattan - have been reported.
Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn
Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Unique Smith – He was Only 15-Year-Old
On Wednesday, September 7th. Unique Smith, a 15-year-old student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School was shot in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. (News here and here) EMS transported Smith to Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later. What started as a fist fight between Unique Smith and a masked...
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
Comments / 0