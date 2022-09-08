Read full article on original website
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
Meet the Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Quit a $40K Corporate Job and Made $100K in Less Than 6 Months
Patrice Stewart is an experienced professional with over 18 years in the accounting, banking, and tax industries. In 2008, while still working a corporate job, she started a tax and business consulting firm called P Stewart & Associates Inc., a boutique-style consulting firm specializing in tax preparation, business planning and strategy, and business coaching. In 2013, after being laid off, she decided to step out on faith and ditch climbing the corporate ladder for full-time entrepreneurship.
Finding Creative Wisdom by Looking for Less
How we “see” affect our thinking, particularly when trying to think creatively. When searching for creative ideas, people often “ignore the unexpected.”. To enhance creativity, "slow" your vision and begin seeing things that you would have overlooked otherwise. Risa Mickenberg (1996) had a brilliant idea for a...
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Opinion: How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
How this entrepreneur is changing the way we shop for fine jewelry
Despite zero experience in the jewelry industry, Ring Concierge founder Nicole Wegman saw a need for a more millennial-friendly shopping experience. Jill Martin sits down with Wegman to talk about the process of starting her own multi-million dollar company.Aug. 23, 2022.
A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs
A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
Best Workplaces offer superior employee experience regardless of industry
Wegmans Food Markets is No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list in the large business category. It’s easy to blame our workplace woes on the industry we work in with a resigned shrug:. “Work-life balance is nearly impossible in health care.”. “There’s nothing positive about...
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
Companies Have a Disconnection Problem: Use Shared Experiences to Bring People Together Again
Even before the recent pandemic scattered teams and disrupted daily interactions, people felt disconnected at work. According to a 2019 employee survey, 40 percent of respondents reported feeling "physically and emotionally isolated in the workspace," a phenomenon that "spanned generations, genders, and ethnicities." Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this...
Meta dissolves team responsible for discovering 'potential harms to society' in its own products
Some members of the "Responsible Innovation" team are moving to other groups at the company. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta’s “Responsible Innovation Team,” a group meant to address “potential harms to society” caused by Facebook's products, is no more. The Wall Street Journal reports that the team was recently “disbanded” though “most” members will stay on with other teams at the company. A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the company was “committed to the team’s goals,” but didn’t provide a reason for the change in strategy.
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
Why the Future of Entrepreneurship Is Small
Here's why the future looks bright for small businesses.
Encouraging Your Company's Young Employees Is Crucial for Long-Term Success. Here's Why (and How to Do It).
Your younger employees have the potential to change your business for the better, but they need support.
What I learned about the future from listening to 223 YC startup pitches
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and I once slept on the street overnight in London to be in the front row for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding procession. This week in the startup world: lessons from Y Combinator’s Demo Day, Kanye hates VCs,...
Solving the "Purpose Gap" between Executives and Workers
The Purpose Power Index is a first-of-its-kind research study to empirically rank companies based on public perception of their brand purpose. This year's study, "The 2022 Purpose Power Index," builds on the research conducted in the 2019 and 2021 studies, examining a range of brands, both big and small, from a range of categories.
Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society
TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
