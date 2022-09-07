Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO