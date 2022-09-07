Read full article on original website
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
2022 CMA Awards: The Nominees List
The Country Music Association announced nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday morning (Sept. 9). Newcomer Lainey Wilson earned six nominations has become the fourth country artist in history to earn six nominations in their first year on the CMA ballot. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and hit...
Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch A High School-Aged Eric Church Perform Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free”
As it turns out, The Chief wasn’t always a bar-playing, honky tonkin’ hit maker. From the looks of this throwback video to a high school aged-Eric, the roots of being Mr. Misunderstood run deep, but man this guy has always had incredible pipes. Probably about 17 years old,...
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20, and had been last seen in...
Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”
Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
The Meaning Behind the Song “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert
Kane Brown Is His Own Kind of Country Star on ‘Different Man’
Self-examination has been in the air in country music lately. Luke Combs, the genre’s current biggest superstar, chronicled the sometimes-rocky road to adulthood with his 2022 album Growin’ Up. Maren Morris embarked on her soul-searching Humble Quest. And now, young star Kane Brown’s third album asserts that he’s a Different Man. There’s some truth to this on multiple levels. Brown, a biracial performer who’s one of country’s few non-white stars, has gonzo streaming numbers and regularly charts radio hits but still gets shut out of awards nominations. He’s got a voice that’s perfectly suited for singing classic country, but he...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Russell Dickerson Opens Up About Touring With Tim McGraw And New Music: “The Album Is Done”
Russell Dickerson is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with, as he is slated to end 2022 with a bang. The “Blue Tacoma” singer recently wrapped up his nationwide run with country sensation Tim McGraw and is now gearing up for his 10-stop headlining trek. Ahead of his high-energy set at Windy City Smokeout, the chart-topping artist sipped on a chilled tequila soda while discussing his flourishing music career with CMT.
