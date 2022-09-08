Local Cords Episode 55: Interview with Chris Short from Alpaca Ranch Recordings

A confident release about self-worth, "Fake Luv" is well worth checking out by anyone who wants to feel good and lift their mood. Nikki Taylor (aka Nikki Taylor Vibe) is a US recording artist based in NYC. She's a cross-genre artist with a soulful voice and an ability to connect deeply with her audience through hypnotic vocals and lyrics that tell stories. Shortly after collaborating with Roya Da 5’9 and Young Ra in 2020, she released her debut EP, Siren. The project garnered acclaim for its broad range of topics from mental health, addiction, depression and anxiety to empowerment and self-love, and Nikki went on to be named Breakout Artist of the Year by Power 98.5.

8 DAYS AGO