Local Cords Episode 55: Interview with Chris Short from Alpaca Ranch Recordings

Read full article on original website
Related
Otis Williams, founder of The Temptations, discusses touring during segregation
Otis Williams, founding member of the Motown group The Temptations, tells "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King what it was like touring the South during segregation in the 1960s.
Eric Church Releases Studio Video For “Lone Wolf,” A Cut From His Newly Released ‘&’ EP
The wait was finally over when Eric Church released & from his three piece Heart & Soul album a couple of weeks back. It’s the third and final chapter to what will probably go down as Chief’s most historic album to date, with a combined 24 songs, each written and recorded in the same day during a month long retreat in the mountains of Western North Carolina.
Guitar World Magazine
Jackson introduces head-turning new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany
Smith's 7-string Soloist SL7 and Cavestany's otherworldly Death Angel arrive alongside a fresh Rhoads model in Jackson's MJ Series. After yesterday launching the all-new American Series Soloist SL3 – a shred machine made entirely at Fender’s Corona, California factory – Jackson has doubled down, introducing two fresh Artist Signature models and a new addition to its MJ Series.
withguitars.com
New Release from Stonebwoy “GIDIGBA” On Def Jam Recordings Africa
Following the success off Therapy the award winning 1GAD is back with a reggae influenced track called GIDIBA. Stonebwoy released Therapy after the announcement of his global deal , the single was well received but most of his day1 followers have been crying for the authentic sound of Stonebwoy ,the sound which made them fall involve with this exceptional artist and GIDIBA ia exactly that .
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough
But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
Why you should definitely own Encore: Live In Concert by Argent
Argent's studio albums may have underwhelmed, but it all came together on the adventurous, surprising Encore: Live In Concert
Opeth Announce New Drummer as Replacement for Martin Axenrot
There's been a shakeup in the metal world over the past week and it involves a couple of veteran metal bands. Earlier this week, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen exited his longtime spot behind the kit in Paradise Lost, but he was only without a job publicly for a couple of days as Opeth have just announced him as their new drummer.
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyond art therapy: the studio helping neurodiverse musicians record, release and book shows
Making music has been “very special” to Nina Gotsis since she began writing songs on guitar 15 years ago. The folk musician, who also plays drums, loves both the recording process and the performances – “it’s exciting when there is a packed audience,” she says.
Rising Artist Nikki Taylor Reveals New Single "Fake Luv"
A confident release about self-worth, "Fake Luv" is well worth checking out by anyone who wants to feel good and lift their mood. Nikki Taylor (aka Nikki Taylor Vibe) is a US recording artist based in NYC. She's a cross-genre artist with a soulful voice and an ability to connect deeply with her audience through hypnotic vocals and lyrics that tell stories. Shortly after collaborating with Roya Da 5’9 and Young Ra in 2020, she released her debut EP, Siren. The project garnered acclaim for its broad range of topics from mental health, addiction, depression and anxiety to empowerment and self-love, and Nikki went on to be named Breakout Artist of the Year by Power 98.5.
Comments / 0