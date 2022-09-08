Founded in 2004, Seattle-based Avalara helps big-name companies such as Zillow, Pinterest and Roku automate many of the processes involved in managing their taxes globally. The company had raised north of $340 million ahead of its arrival on the public markets back in 2018, and like many digital companies during the pandemic, its valuation soared, with its market cap hitting the giddy heights of around $16 billion last September — before crashing back to Earth with a bump through this year’s economic slump. This “correction” saw its market cap fall by as much as 60% to $6 billion in July, though it had bounced back to more than $8 billion before Vista Equity Partners came in with its offer.

