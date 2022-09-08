Read full article on original website
Gensler: It's time for crypto businesses to register with SEC
SEC chair Gary Gensler said it is time for firms facilitating crypto transactions to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but indicated he is open to the view that some cryptocurrencies are commodities that should be regulated elsewhere. Speaking to a conference of attorneys, Gensler made clear...
GlobalCapital Names OCC Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, has been honored as the Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year in 2022 by GlobalCapital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005033/en/ OCC Named Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year by GlobalCapital. (Graphic: Business Wire)
U.S. SEC to set up new office for crypto filings
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator will set up two new offices to deal with filings related to crypto assets and the life sciences sector, the agency said on Friday.
SEC Chair Gensler says 'vast majority' of cryptocurrencies are securities
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is again calling on crypto projects and businesses to register with the agency. In prepared remarks at an event organized by the Practising Law Institute, Gensler said Thursday morning the “vast majority” of cryptocurrencies are securities and crypto investors buying such assets should get the protections they receive from regulated broker-dealers.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Creates New Office of Crypto Assets to Address Unique and Evolving Issues Related to Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created two new offices – one focused specifically on the digital asset or crypto-asset sector. According to the SEC, the Office of Crypto Assets has been added to the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The Office of Crypto Assets is expected to continue the work currently performed across the DRP to review filings involving crypto assets. The SEC said that by assigning companies and filings to one office the DRP will be able to better focus its resources and expertise to address the unique and evolving filing review issues related to crypto assets.
CNBC
The U.S. and China are one step closer to preventing stocks like Alibaba from delisting. What to watch next
BEIJING — The U.S. and China recently took a significant first step toward keeping U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba from being forced off U.S. stock exchanges. What needs to happen next is a smooth on-ground inspection in China by the U.S. with adequate support from Chinese authorities, analysts said.
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
TechCrunch
Want to survive the crypto winter? Start by inspiring regulatory confidence
Investors burned by flimsy promises or forced to panic-sell digital assets will want evidence that companies have undergone proper licensing and due diligence. Customers who buy, sell, borrow or loan crypto will want to rest easy knowing their assets won’t be lost. Prospective buyers, lenders, partners and employees will demand similar assurances.
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
TechCrunch
VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner
Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
TechCrunch
5 metrics Series A investors look for at dev-tools startups
After meeting hundreds of developer-tools startups and talking to dozens of fellow investors over the last several months, I’ve noticed a common characteristic among founders who have raised successful Series A rounds: They’re great at telling their companies’ stories. Of course, it takes more than a way with words to raise capital, and in this column, I’ll delve into a practical, step-by-step guide founders can use to move successfully from seed to Series A.
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Founder of Crypto Fund Manager Cyber Capital Goes Ballistic on Bitcoin
The founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of crypto-focused asset management firm Cyber Capital says that Bitcoin is “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” in light of advancements being made by top competitors. In a series of tweets, Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin was one...
TechCrunch
Nigerian blockchain payments startup Bitmama closes $2M pre-seed as it scales to new markets
Despite African governments’ inconsistent stance on cryptocurrencies, these countries house most of the continent’s crypto and blockchain startups. In the latest development, one such company, Bitmama, has raised a pre-seed extension of $1.65 million, adding to the $350,000 it received last October, thus, closing the round at $2 million.
CNBC
Space companies put up a mixed second quarter. Here's who outperformed and who faltered
The second quarter was a mixed bag for space companies, with some firms posting steady progress while others faced setbacks. Most space stocks, many of which went public last year through SPAC deals, are struggling despite the industry's growth, off 50% or more since their market debut. The second quarter...
Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc, amid plunging valuations in crypto and fintech businesses.
TechCrunch
Avalara shareholder wants to block its $8.4B sale to Vista Equity Partners
Founded in 2004, Seattle-based Avalara helps big-name companies such as Zillow, Pinterest and Roku automate many of the processes involved in managing their taxes globally. The company had raised north of $340 million ahead of its arrival on the public markets back in 2018, and like many digital companies during the pandemic, its valuation soared, with its market cap hitting the giddy heights of around $16 billion last September — before crashing back to Earth with a bump through this year’s economic slump. This “correction” saw its market cap fall by as much as 60% to $6 billion in July, though it had bounced back to more than $8 billion before Vista Equity Partners came in with its offer.
Motley Fool
This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Gets Even Better With a New LNG Deal
The deal will enhance the value of its natural gas once the new facility comes online. That would increase the company's free cash flow and ability to pay dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Patreon confirms security team layoffs
Emily Metcalfe, a former senior security engineer at Patreon, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “So for better or worse, I and the rest of the Patreon Security Team are no longer with the company.” According to a tweet, Metcalfe joined the company in November 2021. Metcalfe could not be reached for comment.
TechCrunch
How Zoho became $1B company without a dime of external investment…
That’s the mythology anyway, but what if there were another way? What if you could grow a $1 billion company without the outside investment, the crazy sales and marketing spend, the pressure to grow ever faster?. Zoho, a company that has a broad set of front- and back-end business...
