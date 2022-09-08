Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
OUTSIDE: Back in (Beach) Time
Some people celebrate their 29th birthday annually, pushing against the march of time. The Carmel Beach Great Sandcastle Competition is celebrating its 59th anniversary for the second time and is embracing the march – backwards – with this year’s theme, “Time Travel – Carmel Beach’s Past.” It’s just one way the competition’s organizers, the city of Carmel and the Monterey Bay chapter of the American Institute of Architects, are being playful with the counting mix-up that led to the first 59th anniversary in 2019. Contestants should have fun with it as well. by choosing an era from Carmel Beach’s past, either historic or prehistoric, for their fanciful sand creations, either architectural or freeform. School children are encouraged to turn their entries into a local history project for possible consideration for a Best Kids Award. As always, non-monetary bribing of judges is encouraged – think food, bottles of wine and other treats. Sandcastle building begins at 8am. Register on the beach at the table located at 11th Avenue. Judging begins at noon. Come to compete or spectate – either way Carmel’s sandcastle competition proves annually to be one of the most entertaining days at the beach.
montereycountyweekly.com
Couch Potato
The 8x10 Fundraising Exhibition is the Center for Photographic Art’s staple fundraiser each year. The Carmel gallery will be filled with a wide-ranging selection of small, framed works donated by a talented community of photographers. CPA features work by over 125 established and emerging artists, both legendary and rising stars, from California and beyond: from Gary Lopez to Jerry Takigawa to as many as three Westons, and the work above, by Nancy Baron. The online auction runs through Sept. 29 at photography.org.
montereycountyweekly.com
Carmel-born, P.G.-raised singer Marcus Nance has been moving effortlessly between musical styles.
Known to the world as a “thrillingly powerful” bass-baritone, equally at home in theater, opera and cabaret, Marcus Nance grew up in Pacific Grove singing in First Baptist Church, where his father used to be a pastor. “I was steeped in music,” he says, giving additional credit to Pacific Grove Unified School District’s music program. “I had great mentors who were preparing students for competitions. I fell in love with music.”
montereycountyweekly.com
Half of Big Sur’s emergency call boxes have been out of service for months, or longer.
For travelers making their way along Highway 1 in Big Sur, the vistas steal the spotlight. Eight emergency call boxes, situated along the east side of the 70-mile stretch of highway, go largely unnoticed. Until they are needed, at least. Half of the eight emergency call boxes are out of...
Comments / 0