Some people celebrate their 29th birthday annually, pushing against the march of time. The Carmel Beach Great Sandcastle Competition is celebrating its 59th anniversary for the second time and is embracing the march – backwards – with this year’s theme, “Time Travel – Carmel Beach’s Past.” It’s just one way the competition’s organizers, the city of Carmel and the Monterey Bay chapter of the American Institute of Architects, are being playful with the counting mix-up that led to the first 59th anniversary in 2019. Contestants should have fun with it as well. by choosing an era from Carmel Beach’s past, either historic or prehistoric, for their fanciful sand creations, either architectural or freeform. School children are encouraged to turn their entries into a local history project for possible consideration for a Best Kids Award. As always, non-monetary bribing of judges is encouraged – think food, bottles of wine and other treats. Sandcastle building begins at 8am. Register on the beach at the table located at 11th Avenue. Judging begins at noon. Come to compete or spectate – either way Carmel’s sandcastle competition proves annually to be one of the most entertaining days at the beach.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO