investing.com

Dow Futures Move Higher After Winning Week

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading higher during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages snapped three consecutive weeks decline while market participants look ahead to key inflation data set to be released later in the week. By 7:10pm ET (11:10pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

While the market is feeling negative about Roku's near-term prospects, one factor should bring prosperity to the streaming powerhouse. Opendoor has massive potential in a multitrillion-dollar real estate market. Tech stalwart Adobe is trading at historically low valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher by 3.30% to $70.44 Friday morning as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More.
STOCKS
investing.com

Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores

(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Public Storage (PSA)

Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
STOCKS
investing.com

Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?

We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
MARKETS
investing.com

Panic Buying: Small-Cap Rallies 110% in a Month; NSE Seeks Clarification!

Since the benchmark indices marked their bottom in June 2022, many stocks have been on a massive run. Some small-caps and midcaps are especially outperforming their bigger peers which is generally the case as these stocks have a higher beta than stable large caps. However, one company that has proven to be a goldmine for investors in the last one month is Vinyl Chemicals India Ltd (NS: VNYL ) which is a small-cap specialty chemicals manufacturer, with a market capitalization of INR 1,199 crores and caters to various industries such as textile, paints, and adhesive sectors.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
STOCKS

