investing.com
Dow Futures Move Higher After Winning Week
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading higher during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages snapped three consecutive weeks decline while market participants look ahead to key inflation data set to be released later in the week. By 7:10pm ET (11:10pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
While the market is feeling negative about Roku's near-term prospects, one factor should bring prosperity to the streaming powerhouse. Opendoor has massive potential in a multitrillion-dollar real estate market. Tech stalwart Adobe is trading at historically low valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
investing.com
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving
Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher by 3.30% to $70.44 Friday morning as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More.
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
investing.com
Public Storage (PSA)
Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
Business Insider
GameStop shares jump 11% after the video game retailer partners with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange
The video game retailer announced a partnership with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange.GameStop also reported lower second-quarter sales and a 76% increase in its net losses. Shares of GameStop jumped as much as 11% on Thursday, after the video game retailer reported quarterly earnings and signed a new partnership with...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
investing.com
Panic Buying: Small-Cap Rallies 110% in a Month; NSE Seeks Clarification!
Since the benchmark indices marked their bottom in June 2022, many stocks have been on a massive run. Some small-caps and midcaps are especially outperforming their bigger peers which is generally the case as these stocks have a higher beta than stable large caps. However, one company that has proven to be a goldmine for investors in the last one month is Vinyl Chemicals India Ltd (NS: VNYL ) which is a small-cap specialty chemicals manufacturer, with a market capitalization of INR 1,199 crores and caters to various industries such as textile, paints, and adhesive sectors.
Stocks Higher, Britain Mourns, Apple, Tesla, Kroger, DocuSign in Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 9:. U.S. equity futures traded firmly higher Friday, while the dollar retreated and Treasury bond yields held steady, as investors drew comfort from both the certainty of Fed rate hikes and the prospects of a soft landing for the world's biggest economy.
investing.com
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
investing.com
BofA's Top Indicator Back to Extreme Bearish, 'Bullish Factor for Credit/Stocks' says Strategist
The Bank of America data shows that outflows from equities in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion. According to the bank’s Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, there have been no net inflows to stocks in the past 6 months. “Mass inflow to stocks Nov '20-Feb ‘22 has ended,”...
Billionaire 'Bond King' Bill Gross is betting on the pound to gain against the dollar
Bill Gross is betting on the UK pound to gain against the US dollar, which hit a 20-year high this week. The US trade deficit and fewer interest-rate hikes than expected will weigh on the dollar, he believes. Gross described Britain as a "must to avoid" based on its huge...
