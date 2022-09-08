Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Singapore's DBS Acquires Land in The Sandbox Metaverse
The Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), a multinational financial institution based in Marina Bay Singapore has proposed to secure land in The Sandbox metaverse which is an arm of Animoca Brands, a blockchain virtual, and investment firm. DBS is set to acquire a 3x3 LAND piece in The Sandbox metaverse,...
blockchain.news
Blockchain.com Gets Regulatory Approval to Operate Crypto Exchange in Dubai
London-based crypto firm Blockchain.com announced Friday that it has received regulatory approval to operate its exchange in Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the approval, the U.K.-based firm said it has signed an agreement with VARA to allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai, believing it will soon begin offering regulated crypto derivatives products to institutional investors in Dubai. Amongst its plans is to offer transaction and custodial services to retail users in the UAE.
blockchain.news
Payments Firm Bolt Scraps $1.5B Proposed Acquisition of Crypto Firm Wyre
Bolt Financial Inc, a U.S. online checkout technology company, announced on Friday that it has pulled out from its $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc, amid plunging valuations in cryptocurrency and fintech businesses. Valuations have fallen across industries this year as the market has faced...
blockchain.news
Web3 Music Platform Coop Records Raises $10 Million
Coop Records, a Web3 music-focused platform founded by NFT song collector Cooper Turley, has raised $10 million, according to Billboard. The specific investors have not been disclosed to the public; only several well-known Web3 founders and investors have participated in the investment. The platform aims to provide funding for music-loving...
blockchain.news
Global NFT Market Expected to Hit $97.6B by 2028, Recording a CAGR of 31.6%
Since non-fungible tokens (NFTs) help build authentic intellectual property, this is one of the key drivers expected to push the sector to a $97.6 billion valuation by 2028, according to a report by Research and Markets. NFTs are viewed as stepping stones towards more economic prospects. This is the other...
blockchain.news
Revolving Games Raises a $13.2M Seed Round to Build AAA-level Web3 Games
Mobile free-to-play developer Revolving Games, which has raised $13.2 million in seed funding, plans to double down on Web3 gaming. The seed round was led by Pantera Capital, with participation from companies including Animoca Brands, Polygon, Dapper Labs, and Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser, the company announced. Houser will also...
blockchain.news
Coinbase Backs Lawsuit against US Treasury over Tornado Cash Sanctions
Coinbase, the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, is helping organize and pay the costs of a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department over its sanctions on Tornado Cash. Six individuals, including two Coinbase employees, filed the lawsuit on Thursday, which claims that the Treasury Department overstepped its authority in barring all...
blockchain.news
The Metaverse Enjoys Potential to Revamp Existing Brand Marketing, HashCash CEO Says
Thanks to a 7,200% surge in internet search volumes last year, the metaverse will be a revolutionary innovation that will reshape brand marketing, according to HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury. Chowdhury acknowledged:. “A captivating and innovative user experience must gain priority in brands planning to explore and implement metaverse marketing...
