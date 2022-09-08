Read full article on original website
Only One Piece of the Twin Towers is in Montana. Here’s Where.
If you're over the age of like 28 or so, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing on the morning of 9/11/2001. Even though it's been over two decades, the memory is burned permanently in my brain. It's as vivid now as it was 20 years ago. So when I hear the words "never forget", my thoughts are, "how could I?"
montanarightnow.com
Montana child tested for elevated lead levels after wearing now recalled sandals
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
Were You Born In Montana? You’re Slowly Losing Your Own State
Being a true "Montanan" can mean a lot of things. To most of us, it means being born and raised in the Big Sky state. Even more so if you're parents or grandparents have the state seal on their birth certificate. Growing up in a small town, pretty much everyone...
Nonprofit helping Montana landowners cap abandoned hazards
Montana will be one of 24 states receiving federal funding to cap orphaned wells, and the environment and landowners may benefit from the restorations.
NBCMontana
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers Also referred to as vanishing hitchhikers, these are ghosts that haunt our roadways. Some seek to hitch a ride with the living and others simply drift through the thin veil between worlds to appear briefly on the side of the road. ...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
NBCMontana
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana
East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana And when Montana experienced its own gold rush, many Chinese came to Bannack and Virginia City to seek their fortunes; the first mention of Chinese arriving in the area was in an 1865 issue of the Virginia City newspaper The Montana Post, which groused at the arrival of a small group of gold-seeking Chinese workers. ...
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.
One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
montanaliving.com
Montana's Governor's Mansion
Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
Hazy Sky Country: Will Masks Block Wildfire Smoke in Montana?
Thankfully Montana isn't having a massive wildfire season right now. (Knock on wood) But, we are still being inundated with wildfire smoke coming from other states. Most now recognize that those cloth masks were worthless when it came to COVID-19, but should you grab a COVID mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?
Anglers, a Fish Worth $10,000 Will Be Swimming in a Montana Lake
Size matters. Not. It could a smaller sized youngster or a big old lunker. And if you don't think it can possibly happen, recent results will tell you otherwise. Two of the last four tournaments have yield the ten-grand prize fish. The Fall Mack Days lake trout fishing tournament returns...
AG Knudsen, Stockgrowers Dissect the BLM Handout to the APR
A friend of ours in Bozeman came up with the best one-liner describing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT): "he's the Ron DeSantis of AG's." Well said. Ron DeSantis is, of course, the hard-charging, freedom-protecting, and popular governor of Florida. (Just ask Gavin Newsom's relatives) If you missed our conversation...
Ups and downs: Montana HVAC techs prepare for furnace calls after heatwave
White says it's not unusual to still be fixing AC units at this point in the summer, but what is rare is expecting furnace use to start a few days after 105 heat.
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor memory of Queen Elizabeth II
HELENA, Mont. - All flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order pursuant to the proclamation of President Joe Biden. “The world has lost...
