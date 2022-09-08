ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana

East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana And when Montana experienced its own gold rush, many Chinese came to Bannack and Virginia City to seek their fortunes; the first mention of Chinese arriving in the area was in an 1865 issue of the Virginia City newspaper The Montana Post, which groused at the arrival of a small group of gold-seeking Chinese workers.  ...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.

One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
MONTANA STATE
montanaliving.com

Montana's Governor's Mansion

Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
HELENA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Hazy Sky Country: Will Masks Block Wildfire Smoke in Montana?

Thankfully Montana isn't having a massive wildfire season right now. (Knock on wood) But, we are still being inundated with wildfire smoke coming from other states. Most now recognize that those cloth masks were worthless when it came to COVID-19, but should you grab a COVID mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

AG Knudsen, Stockgrowers Dissect the BLM Handout to the APR

A friend of ours in Bozeman came up with the best one-liner describing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT): "he's the Ron DeSantis of AG's." Well said. Ron DeSantis is, of course, the hard-charging, freedom-protecting, and popular governor of Florida. (Just ask Gavin Newsom's relatives) If you missed our conversation...
MONTANA STATE

