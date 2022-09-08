Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
Daily Targum
Rutgers football scores record 66 points in win over Wagner
The Rutgers football team followed an exciting road win at Boston College with a dominating 66-7 victory in its home opener against Wagner yesterday. The Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0) scored nine touchdowns and recorded 575 total yards from scrimmage in the blowout win against the Seahawks (0-2, 0-0). On the...
Daily Targum
No. 15 Rutgers field hockey faces pair of ranked in-state rivals this weekend
The Rutgers field hockey team has a busy weekend ahead, facing two ranked opponents today and Sunday. The No. 15 Scarlet Knights (2-2, 0-0) will travel to Long Branch, New Jersey, to face Monmouth before returning home to host Princeton. Rutgers will recognize Military Appreciation Day on Sunday. The Knights...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule
The 2022-23 schedule for Rutgers men’s basketball was released today. The slate will kick off on November 7 at home against Columbia and features 18 games at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus, 13 games on the road, nine Big Ten home games and one game at Madison Square Garden.
Daily Targum
U. network has aided more than 6,000 NJ residents with assistance in long-term unemployment
The New Start Career Network started at Rutgers in 2015 as a part of the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development and has worked to handle the state’s unemployment issue, which has dropped to 3.5 percent, its lowest rate in 50 years, according to an article from Patch. The program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Targum
NBPD investigates attempted robbery at intersection of Hamilton, Guilden Streets
The New Brunswick Police Department (NBPD) is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 3 a.m. in New Brunswick, according to a University-wide email alert. During the incident, the Rutgers-affiliated victim was walking near the intersection of Hamilton Street and Guilden Street when she was approached by...
Comments / 0