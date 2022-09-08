ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Daily Targum

Rutgers football scores record 66 points in win over Wagner

The Rutgers football team followed an exciting road win at Boston College with a dominating 66-7 victory in its home opener against Wagner yesterday. The Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0) scored nine touchdowns and recorded 575 total yards from scrimmage in the blowout win against the Seahawks (0-2, 0-0). On the...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule

The 2022-23 schedule for Rutgers men’s basketball was released today. The slate will kick off on November 7 at home against Columbia and features 18 games at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus, 13 games on the road, nine Big Ten home games and one game at Madison Square Garden.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
