New York Pops Upcoming Season
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, opens their 40th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall with The Music of Star Wars on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The brand-new comprehensive program includes music from all nine films in the epic Skywalker Saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, presented in chronological order.
Sesame Street Greets the Press
The cast of Sesame Street – your very favorites Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites appeared onstage to greet the press on September 7th and Theater Pizzazz’ Cynthia Reitman was on the scene to capture it all.
