Charvel unveils spec’d-up Silverburst signature shred machine for Phil Sgrosso of As I Lay Dying

Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.

