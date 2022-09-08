Charvel unveils spec’d-up Silverburst signature shred machine for Phil Sgrosso of As I Lay Dying

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?
The Microtubes Infinity combines all three Microtubes distortions and multiband compression into one all-powerful stompbox. The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity. In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions...
Guitar World Magazine
Catalinbread makes shoegazers’ dreams come true with the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb
Catalinbread has announced the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb, a new reverb pedal that brings the sound of the cult shoegaze-favored Yamaha FX500 rack unit to the floor. Named after the FX500’s patch 40, aka Soft Focus – most prominently heard on Slowdive’s 1993 classic Souvlaki – Catalinbread’s effort is in essence a dreamy plate reverb, split into three paths.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender expands its Tone Master amp arsenal with digital modeling Princeton Reverb combo
Lightweight iteration sheds around 10lbs off the original, and comes loaded with Fender's Tone Master technology in a bid to deliver a like-for-like tonal recreation of its predecessor. Fender has announced the latest addition to its Tone Master range of modeling amps: the Tone Master Princeton Reverb combo, which aims...
Guitar World Magazine
The first ever Boss CE-1 has reportedly been found, and it's listed on Reverb for $1,000,000
With its S000001 serial number, this example is said to be the first Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble made – and it might become the most expensive pedal ever. Every now and then, a piece of vintage gear crops up on Reverb that carries with it some significant history, and with that significant history often comes a pretty significant price tag. Having said that, this Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – purportedly the first to ever exist – exceeds all expectations.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender bolsters its bass amp lineup with the “thunderous power” of new Rumble 800 Combo
Lightweight unit comes loaded with two 10" Eminence neodymium speakers and three distinct tone modes in an effort to deliver “everything that Fender bass amps are famous for – and more”. Fender has expanded its bass amp arsenal with the release of the Rumble 800 combo. Promising thunderous...
insideevs.com
Watch This Guy Electrify His Bike To Tow A DIY Camper Trailer
Thanks to the influx of a multitude of e-bike conversion kits, a vast majority of which are cheap and made in China, hundreds, if not thousands of old bicycles are being saved from the scrappers. Unsurprisingly, a brand new e-bike, even one that’s built to fit a budget, will still be out of the budget for a wide range of consumers. This is where e-bike conversions come in handy—transform your old bike into an e-bike for a fraction of the cost.
Guitar World Magazine
Luna Guitars Tribal bass review
Versatile, playable, with an onboard pickup and preamp – and a reliable tuner – the Luna Guitars Tribal bass is a superb acoustic-electric option at a price that's hard to beat. Pros. +. Playable and accessible acoustic bass. +. Excellent value. +. Onboard preamp and tuner. Cons. -
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
Guitar World Magazine
From wah-drenched jams to Phrygian throwdowns: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Put some heat into your playlist with guitar-led songs from Yungblud, Lamb of God, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Cult, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Brutus, Wednesday, Molly Payton, Cherie Amour and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every...
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone SG Standard review
With effortless playability and a fierce, fiery tone, this Epiphone SG delivers the larger-than-life sound of a rock icon with the added bonus of a modest price tag. The Epiphone SG Standard helps cement the idea that Gibson's sibling is in the midst of a renaissance, producing the best guitars they have done in years.
Opus Tunes AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV To Produce Over 950 HP
Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One...
RideApart
Yamaha SR400 Limited Edition 44th Anniversary Bike Released In Thailand
Time comes for us all, and that’s especially true if you’re a motorcycle. Either a given model evolves to stay current, or it eventually falls by the wayside as expectations and regulations change. Take the Yamaha SR400. In late August, 2022, Thai Yamaha announced an extremely special, limited-edition 44th anniversary SR400, for exclusive release in the rare country where it’s still available as a new model.
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the '90s
10. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991) Back in May, Total Guitar conducted a series of polls on GuitarWorld.com. A staggering number votes were cast – just over 150,000, in fact – and now the results can be revealed. Because we wanted to...
Guitar World Magazine
Ensure accurate tuning and explore the world of compensated tuning with Cherub’s rechargeable clip-on tuner, the Flow Tune Clip
The latest offering from Cherub – a tuner manufacturer owned by the same company behind Nux – boasts a rechargeable lithium battery, the Flow Tune Clip offers four display modes and five tuning modes for guitar, bass and ukulele. There’s no point forking out on an expensive electric...
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
Firefly Sport Electric Car For Kids Tops Out At 25 MPH
In 2016, British company Young Driver Motor Cars introduced an electric vehicle for kids called the Firefly. The company has launched a follow-up to that model with another electric car for kids 4-10 years old and it's called the Firefly Sport. Pegged to "fuel children's interest in cars and driving...
Guitar World Magazine
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson to auction Paul McCartney-, Slash-played Les Paul guitars for Ukraine relief
Painted Azure blue and gold in honor of the country's flag, the custom axes will go under the hammer along with autograph books signed by The Rolling Stones, Alex Lifeson, Nile Rodgers and many more. Guitar giant Gibson has created a number of special Les Paul electric guitars in honor...
Guitar World Magazine
Baldacci returns with the “wildly cool” Bighorn ECO, a vintage-inspired electric built with 100-percent American grown lumber
Handcrafted model boasts red alder body, hard maple neck, Sissoo rosewood fretboard and new Darkmoon humbuckers. Baldacci has been making waves with its Bighorn electric guitar, which offers a classic feel with a highly versatile, modern approach. Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you...
RideApart
Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer Zontes Releases New 125 GK Scrambler
The European market is full of new and exciting models designed specifically for beginners. We previously talked about the new Ninja and Z125 sporting new colors meant to offer first-time riders a sporty platform to get the basics of the two-wheeled lifestyle down. However, there are several other options, with tons of variations in terms of style, available in the market, as well.
