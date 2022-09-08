Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers

Read full article on original website
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Guitar World Magazine
Jackson introduces head-turning new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany
Smith's 7-string Soloist SL7 and Cavestany's otherworldly Death Angel arrive alongside a fresh Rhoads model in Jackson's MJ Series. After yesterday launching the all-new American Series Soloist SL3 – a shred machine made entirely at Fender’s Corona, California factory – Jackson has doubled down, introducing two fresh Artist Signature models and a new addition to its MJ Series.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender expands its Tone Master amp arsenal with digital modeling Princeton Reverb combo
Lightweight iteration sheds around 10lbs off the original, and comes loaded with Fender's Tone Master technology in a bid to deliver a like-for-like tonal recreation of its predecessor. Fender has announced the latest addition to its Tone Master range of modeling amps: the Tone Master Princeton Reverb combo, which aims...
Guitar World Magazine
How to improve your rhythm guitar strumming
Strumming, indeed rhythm guitar as a whole, is a vital discipline that every guitarist should master. As much fun as it is to play blazing solos, the guitar is also an integral component in the rhythm section, and the ability to play chords fluently is a must. After all, in most styles, guitarists will spend the vast majority of their time focused on rhythm duties.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Guitar World Magazine
Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?
The Microtubes Infinity combines all three Microtubes distortions and multiband compression into one all-powerful stompbox. The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity. In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
Guitar World Magazine
Manson debuts two new space-age Matt Bellamy signature models, including a more affordable DeLorean replica
Manson Guitar Works has announced new limited-edition, UK-built runs of two Matt Bellamy signature guitars, the MB and DL. Most exciting of the pair is the 2022 DL-2, a full0production MB model inspired by last year’s replica of the Muse frontman’s Back to the Future-inspired DeLorean guitar, which sold out within a few hours of release.
Guitar World Magazine
Luna Guitars Tribal bass review
Versatile, playable, with an onboard pickup and preamp – and a reliable tuner – the Luna Guitars Tribal bass is a superb acoustic-electric option at a price that's hard to beat. Pros. +. Playable and accessible acoustic bass. +. Excellent value. +. Onboard preamp and tuner. Cons. -
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Guitar World Magazine
Catalinbread makes shoegazers’ dreams come true with the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb
Catalinbread has announced the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb, a new reverb pedal that brings the sound of the cult shoegaze-favored Yamaha FX500 rack unit to the floor. Named after the FX500’s patch 40, aka Soft Focus – most prominently heard on Slowdive’s 1993 classic Souvlaki – Catalinbread’s effort is in essence a dreamy plate reverb, split into three paths.
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson to auction Paul McCartney-, Slash-played Les Paul guitars for Ukraine relief
Painted Azure blue and gold in honor of the country's flag, the custom axes will go under the hammer along with autograph books signed by The Rolling Stones, Alex Lifeson, Nile Rodgers and many more. Guitar giant Gibson has created a number of special Les Paul electric guitars in honor...
The Police drummer Stewart Copeland reflects on relationship with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
The late drummer Taylor Hawkins became friends with many of his heroes, including The Police drummer Stewart Copeland. Copeland says the most emotional moment of the recent star-studded tribute concert was watching Hawkins’ son drumming with the Foo Fighters: “He’s got his father’s stance, musical language.”
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Doesn’t Signal the Band’s End, Frontman Corey Taylor Clears Up Breakup Rumors
The End, So Far may be the name of Slipknot’s forthcoming album, but frontman Corey Taylor says it doesn’t have anything to do with the life span of the masked heavy metal band. Ever since the title of their seventh studio album was announced in July, fans have...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender bolsters its bass amp lineup with the “thunderous power” of new Rumble 800 Combo
Lightweight unit comes loaded with two 10" Eminence neodymium speakers and three distinct tone modes in an effort to deliver “everything that Fender bass amps are famous for – and more”. Fender has expanded its bass amp arsenal with the release of the Rumble 800 combo. Promising thunderous...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Doubts Over Album With Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne explained his doubts over the possibility of making an album with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. The pair reunited to perform at the U.K.’s Commonwealth Games last month after Iommi recorded guitar parts for two tracks on Osbourne’s upcoming album Patient Number 9. In a recent interview, the singer hinted that a collaborative album might follow, and in a new interview with Kerrang! he elaborated on the idea.
Drake Says 2020 Was the ‘Hardest Year in Human History’ and Fans Strongly Disagree
Drake recently commented on 2020, mentioning it as the 'hardest year' in human history that he experienced. Here's what other social media users had to say about the pandemic.
