FOX Sports
Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series
San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
MLB Odds: Giants vs. Brewers Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022
The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers will square off in an early afternoon matchup on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Giants-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco has gone 65-70 on the...
Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three...
ESPN
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta exits start because of shoulder fatigue
MILWAUKEE -- Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning. After issuing the walk to Tommy La Stella, Peralta was visited on the mound...
Rookie starters clash as Brewers open set with Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers hope an effective day’s work on Thursday will change their direction heading into a three-game series beginning
Mets place Starling Marte on IL with finger injury
Buck Showalter told reporters on Saturday that Starling Marte has been placed on the IL with a fractured finger, making room for Mark Vientos.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
Reds aim to keep win streak going against the Brewers
Cincinnati Reds (56-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-66, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (0-2, 12.60 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-9, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -222, Reds +183; over/under is 8 1/2...
Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022
Step aside, Aaron Judge, there’s a new home run king in town. Sure, the New York Yankees slugger has hit 55 home runs on the season, and he’s chasing after the AL record for most home runs in a season set by Roger Maris with 61, but has he hit a 504-foot moonshot in-game? ‘I […] The post Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres
LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10
DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008. It was the Rockies’ third-consecutive victory, giving them their longest win streak in nearly two months. Colorado has scored at least eight runs in each of those games. “These games matter,” said the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, who hit a pair of solo homers. “We’re all competitors. We come here every day and we want to win. I know we’re not in it as much as we’d like to be. With the homers, hopefully we just keep hitting a bunch and roll that into next season.”
ESPN
Colorado's C.J Cron crushes 504-foot home run vs. Diamondbacks, 2nd-longest in Statcast era
Colorado's C.J. Cron took advantage of Coors Field's home-run friendly confines when he hit a 504-foot two-run shot in the fourth inning on Friday night that hooked around the left-field foul pole and flew out of the stadium. Cron's 27th homer of the season is tied for the second-longest home...
NBA Scout Reveals Ideal Trade Target For Milwaukee Bucks
This NBA offseason has been a quiet one for the Milwaukee Bucks. When you have a roster as strong as they do, there is no real reason to try and make a splash move, so they are going to be running things back for the most part. Their 2022 postseason...
