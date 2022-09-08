ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Reds aim to keep win streak going against the Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (56-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-66, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (0-2, 12.60 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-9, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -222, Reds +183; over/under is 8 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Michael Toglia
Andrew Mccutchen
Christian Yelich
Homer
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022

Step aside, Aaron Judge, there’s a new home run king in town. Sure, the New York Yankees slugger has hit 55 home runs on the season, and he’s chasing after the AL record for most home runs in a season set by Roger Maris with 61, but has he hit a 504-foot moonshot in-game? ‘I […] The post Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres

LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008. It was the Rockies’ third-consecutive victory, giving them their longest win streak in nearly two months. Colorado has scored at least eight runs in each of those games. “These games matter,” said the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, who hit a pair of solo homers. “We’re all competitors. We come here every day and we want to win. I know we’re not in it as much as we’d like to be. With the homers, hopefully we just keep hitting a bunch and roll that into next season.”
DENVER, CO
#Doubleheader#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#The San Francisco Giants

