Fender launches refreshed Aerodyne Special series, putting a radical contemporary spin on its Stratocaster, Telecaster and bass models

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Catalinbread makes shoegazers’ dreams come true with the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb
Catalinbread has announced the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb, a new reverb pedal that brings the sound of the cult shoegaze-favored Yamaha FX500 rack unit to the floor. Named after the FX500’s patch 40, aka Soft Focus – most prominently heard on Slowdive’s 1993 classic Souvlaki – Catalinbread’s effort is in essence a dreamy plate reverb, split into three paths.
Guitar World Magazine
Rick Beato debunks claims that Wolfgang Van Halen was playing to a backing track of Eddie at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Wolfgang's timing, tone and delivery on Hot for Teacher and On Fire was so good some viewers couldn't quite believe it. Last weekend, Wolfgang Van Halen took to the Wembley Stadium stage in London for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, and was one of the many musicians who did so to celebrate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?
The Microtubes Infinity combines all three Microtubes distortions and multiband compression into one all-powerful stompbox. The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity. In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions...
Guitar World Magazine
Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers
After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster Gold Edition review
There is no more appropriate way for Squier to celebrate 40 trips round the sun than with a classy Telecaster at a friendly price – with a few choice mods, this could be truly a top-tier instrument. Pros. +. A budget-friendly instrument with collectible kudos. +. It looks exquisite.
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Guitar World Magazine
Luna Guitars Tribal bass review
Versatile, playable, with an onboard pickup and preamp – and a reliable tuner – the Luna Guitars Tribal bass is a superb acoustic-electric option at a price that's hard to beat. Pros. +. Playable and accessible acoustic bass. +. Excellent value. +. Onboard preamp and tuner. Cons. -
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Blackstar adds “the world’s lightest” 2x12 combos to its St. James tube amp family
At NAMM earlier this year, Blackstar stole the show with its all-new St. James guitar amp range, which offered traditional tube tones, contemporary Cab Rig software sounds and a weight that was unheard of for valve-loaded amps. Now, the company has expanded its innovative St. James lineup with two 50...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Guitar World Magazine
Manson debuts two new space-age Matt Bellamy signature models, including a more affordable DeLorean replica
Manson Guitar Works has announced new limited-edition, UK-built runs of two Matt Bellamy signature guitars, the MB and DL. Most exciting of the pair is the 2022 DL-2, a full0production MB model inspired by last year’s replica of the Muse frontman’s Back to the Future-inspired DeLorean guitar, which sold out within a few hours of release.
CARS・
Guitar World Magazine
Wren and Cuff aims to create a "Swiss Army knife of fuzz and drive" with new Claudio Sanchez signature Anna pedal
Featuring artwork based on the cover of Coheed and Cambria's The Second Stage Turbine Blade, Anna is based on Sanchez's favored 80’s-era Boss SD-1-into-a-’78 “op-amp” Big Muff combo. Coheed and Cambria frontman and electric guitar player Claudio Sanchez has teamed up with Southern California boutique pedal...
Justin Bieber shares heartbreaking statement as he cancels world tour
Justin Bieber has shared a heartbreaking statement after he made the difficult decision to cancel his world tour. The 'Baby' singer, 28, explained that he is currently suffering from 'exhaustion' and is taking a step back from the limelight to focus on his health. Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay...
loudersound.com
Patient Number 9 captures the mischievous, defiant energy of Ozzy Osbourne
When Ozzy Osbourne released his album Ordinary Man in 2020, it seemed like the perfect swan song – emotive, reflective, and almost elegiac in parts, it was a surprisingly vulnerable examination of mortality from the original heavy metal icon. But Ozzy has a terrible track record when it comes to retirement, and work on Patient Number 9 seemingly began as soon as Ordinary Man hit the shelves, with producer Andrew Watt once again overseeing the project.
Guitar World Magazine
The first ever Boss CE-1 has reportedly been found, and it's listed on Reverb for $1,000,000
With its S000001 serial number, this example is said to be the first Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble made – and it might become the most expensive pedal ever. Every now and then, a piece of vintage gear crops up on Reverb that carries with it some significant history, and with that significant history often comes a pretty significant price tag. Having said that, this Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – purportedly the first to ever exist – exceeds all expectations.
Guitar World Magazine
From wah-drenched jams to Phrygian throwdowns: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Put some heat into your playlist with guitar-led songs from Yungblud, Lamb of God, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Cult, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Brutus, Wednesday, Molly Payton, Cherie Amour and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every...
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde shreds for a minute straight on new Ozzy Osbourne single, Nothing Feels Right
The track – the pair's first studio material since 2007's Black Rain – is the third from Ozzy's upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9. Ozzy Osbourne has reunited with Zakk Wylde on Nothing Feels Right, the third single from his forthcoming star-studded 13th solo album, Patient Number 9.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender bolsters its bass amp lineup with the “thunderous power” of new Rumble 800 Combo
Lightweight unit comes loaded with two 10" Eminence neodymium speakers and three distinct tone modes in an effort to deliver “everything that Fender bass amps are famous for – and more”. Fender has expanded its bass amp arsenal with the release of the Rumble 800 combo. Promising thunderous...
Guitar World Magazine
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Comments / 0