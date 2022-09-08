Read full article on original website
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
TechSpot
White House consults experts, lays down a six-point plan to increase Big Tech accountability
Forward-looking: A White House meeting held a broad discussion about Big Tech companies, privacy, discrimination and social media, highlighting the risks posed by the online world and preparing six principles to put a far-reaching reform of the technology sector down in actual law proposals. Members of Joe Biden's cabinet, tech...
bloomberglaw.com
SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity
The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Fights DOJ Bid to Resume Use of 100 Classified Records (1)
Donald Trump ’s attorneys told a judge on Monday that they oppose the US Justice Department’s request to continue using documents with classified markings seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate without being reviewed by a neutral third party. In Monday’s filing, his legal team argued that...
bloomberglaw.com
Freshfields Nabs Wilson Sonsini Antitrust Partner Ferris in DC
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Jamillia Ferris in Washington as the firm builds its antitrust practice. Ferris, a former senior antitrust official at the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati where she was a partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition practice.
bloomberglaw.com
Unregistered Penny-Stock Sellers Pulled In $3 Million, SEC Says
Purported venture capital firm TBG Holdings Corp., run by executives of the health-care technology company MediXall Group Inc., hired unregistered sales agents who convinced investors to purchase $3 million in MediXall stock, the SEC says in an enforcement suit filed Friday in federal court in Florida. Salespeople previously barred by...
bloomberglaw.com
US Gets Bolder in Probing Companies for Defrauding Government
Broader dispersion of cases filed nationally, Big Law attorney says. DOJ False Claims Act Enforcement (Bloomberg Law subscription) The Justice Department is more aggressively targeting companies that have fraudulently billed government agencies, expanding the volume and complexity of investigations that could be years away from producing results. Big Law attorneys...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
US Supreme Court to Settle Long-Disputed FBAR Penalty Issue
In its upcoming term, the Supreme Court will settle an issue that has vexed taxpayers, the IRS, and numerous federal courts: how to calculate the penalty for a non-willful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR. The statute in question authorizes the IRS to assess a non-willful penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation, and the justices will interpret whether violation is determined on a per-FBAR form basis (a single $10,000 penalty per year) or on a per account basis (a $10,000 penalty for each unreported foreign account).
bloomberglaw.com
Looming Tough Antitrust Enforcement Spurs DOJ Hiring Binge
The Justice Department’s antitrust division is ramping up hiring of trial attorneys from Big Law firms as the Biden administration heightens its focus on competition amid a surge in mergers. The division, led by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, has brought on at least five partners from large firms—including...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Firm Ditches UAE Partner Over Anti-Gay Tweets
In today’s column, Dentons tried again to get Ohio’s top court to review a $32 million malpractice verdict against the firm; a top Trump lawyer is taking a “conciliatory” approach to the former president’s document fight with the DOJ; and White & Case beat an effort to get it disqualified from multibillion dollar litigation.
bloomberglaw.com
Big Task Awaits Federal Agencies in Tracking Carbon Footprints
Agencies to account for Scope 3 emissions, plan to lower them. Federal agencies will have to find ways of tracking and reporting their downstream carbon emissions, down to the level of their employees’ commuting and business travel, under a new set of White House instructions. The rules from the...
bloomberglaw.com
Staying Ahead of Cryptocurrency Hacks and Legal Risks
Over $14 billion in cryptocurrency was lost to cybercrimes in 2021, followed by billions more this year. These staggering losses underscore the need to understand and stay ahead of security threats and legal risks facing the crypto industry. Types of Threats. As blockchain technologies reduce friction for decentralizing financial infrastructure...
Super PAC faces new allegations in Montana
An out-of-state political organization found to have violated Montana campaign finance law continues to face questions about its activity in three Republican legislative races during the 2022 primary election, even as it pursues legal action against the state’s top political practices enforcer. Last month, the national political watchdog nonprofit...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Fight Shows How Much He Reshaped the Courts
Trump’s judicial appointees have not always ruled in his favor. ’s legal entanglements wind their way through the federal courts, he continues to face strong odds of landing before a judge he appointed. More than half of the active judges on the federal appeals court poised to hear the...
AOL Corp
Trump's SPAC partner gains a 4-week reprieve after failing on a key vote
Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) failed this week to gain the necessary votes to delay its planned merger with Donald Trump's media company Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs the Truth Social app the former president frequently posts on. The blank-check company had pushed its shareholders to vote for...
freightwaves.com
No plea deal offered by government nor sought by Trevor Milton
Federal prosecutors have not offered a plea deal to indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton nor has his defense team sought one, setting the stage for his criminal fraud trial to begin on Monday. The revelation in the final pretrial conference in U.S. district court in New York on Thursday...
