ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity

The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
GARY GENSLER
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Fights DOJ Bid to Resume Use of 100 Classified Records (1)

Donald Trump ’s attorneys told a judge on Monday that they oppose the US Justice Department’s request to continue using documents with classified markings seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate without being reviewed by a neutral third party. In Monday’s filing, his legal team argued that...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clifford Marshall
Person
Bernie Madoff
bloomberglaw.com

Freshfields Nabs Wilson Sonsini Antitrust Partner Ferris in DC

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Jamillia Ferris in Washington as the firm builds its antitrust practice. Ferris, a former senior antitrust official at the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati where she was a partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition practice.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Unregistered Penny-Stock Sellers Pulled In $3 Million, SEC Says

Purported venture capital firm TBG Holdings Corp., run by executives of the health-care technology company MediXall Group Inc., hired unregistered sales agents who convinced investors to purchase $3 million in MediXall stock, the SEC says in an enforcement suit filed Friday in federal court in Florida. Salespeople previously barred by...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

US Gets Bolder in Probing Companies for Defrauding Government

Broader dispersion of cases filed nationally, Big Law attorney says. DOJ False Claims Act Enforcement (Bloomberg Law subscription) The Justice Department is more aggressively targeting companies that have fraudulently billed government agencies, expanding the volume and complexity of investigations that could be years away from producing results. Big Law attorneys...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

US Supreme Court to Settle Long-Disputed FBAR Penalty Issue

In its upcoming term, the Supreme Court will settle an issue that has vexed taxpayers, the IRS, and numerous federal courts: how to calculate the penalty for a non-willful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR. The statute in question authorizes the IRS to assess a non-willful penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation, and the justices will interpret whether violation is determined on a per-FBAR form basis (a single $10,000 penalty per year) or on a per account basis (a $10,000 penalty for each unreported foreign account).
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Justice Department#Lifehacks#Sec#Vanguard#Ponzi
bloomberglaw.com

Looming Tough Antitrust Enforcement Spurs DOJ Hiring Binge

The Justice Department’s antitrust division is ramping up hiring of trial attorneys from Big Law firms as the Biden administration heightens its focus on competition amid a surge in mergers. The division, led by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, has brought on at least five partners from large firms—including...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Firm Ditches UAE Partner Over Anti-Gay Tweets

In today’s column, Dentons tried again to get Ohio’s top court to review a $32 million malpractice verdict against the firm; a top Trump lawyer is taking a “conciliatory” approach to the former president’s document fight with the DOJ; and White & Case beat an effort to get it disqualified from multibillion dollar litigation.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Big Task Awaits Federal Agencies in Tracking Carbon Footprints

Agencies to account for Scope 3 emissions, plan to lower them. Federal agencies will have to find ways of tracking and reporting their downstream carbon emissions, down to the level of their employees’ commuting and business travel, under a new set of White House instructions. The rules from the...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Staying Ahead of Cryptocurrency Hacks and Legal Risks

Over $14 billion in cryptocurrency was lost to cybercrimes in 2021, followed by billions more this year. These staggering losses underscore the need to understand and stay ahead of security threats and legal risks facing the crypto industry. Types of Threats. As blockchain technologies reduce friction for decentralizing financial infrastructure...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Montana Free Press

Super PAC faces new allegations in Montana

An out-of-state political organization found to have violated Montana campaign finance law continues to face questions about its activity in three Republican legislative races during the 2022 primary election, even as it pursues legal action against the state’s top political practices enforcer. Last month, the national political watchdog nonprofit...
MONTANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Fight Shows How Much He Reshaped the Courts

Trump’s judicial appointees have not always ruled in his favor. ’s legal entanglements wind their way through the federal courts, he continues to face strong odds of landing before a judge he appointed. More than half of the active judges on the federal appeals court poised to hear the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump's SPAC partner gains a 4-week reprieve after failing on a key vote

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) failed this week to gain the necessary votes to delay its planned merger with Donald Trump's media company Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs the Truth Social app the former president frequently posts on. The blank-check company had pushed its shareholders to vote for...
POTUS
freightwaves.com

No plea deal offered by government nor sought by Trevor Milton

Federal prosecutors have not offered a plea deal to indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton nor has his defense team sought one, setting the stage for his criminal fraud trial to begin on Monday. The revelation in the final pretrial conference in U.S. district court in New York on Thursday...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy