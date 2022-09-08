Read full article on original website
Age Discrimination Is Common, Winning Lawsuits Rare: QuickTake
Discrimination against workers based on their age is illegal in many countries. Yet legal experts say that such unfair treatment, particularly of older workers, is widespread. Ageism is a growing concern for societies with advanced economies as their workforces grow increasingly old. 1. What is age discrimination?. Age discrimination is...
California’s Newsom Signs Bills Boosting State Extreme-Heat Plan
With a record-shattering heat wave receding in California, four extreme heat-related bills are set to become law after receiving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on Friday. The legislation is intended to bolster the Golden State’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, an all-of-government strategy to strengthen the state’s resilience to more frequent and extreme heat.
ANALYSIS: Do More Years in Practice Mean More Non-Billables?
Most law firm attorneys—and possibly most law students—are familiar with firms’ billable hour requirements. What is possibly surprising (especially to new firm lawyers) is the amount of time you’ll invest in non-billable matters. And if you’re between the ages of 45 and 64, data from Bloomberg Law’s most recent Workload & Hours Survey suggest that you may spend more time on non-billable work than your younger colleagues.
Freshfields Nabs Wilson Sonsini Antitrust Partner Ferris in DC
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Jamillia Ferris in Washington as the firm builds its antitrust practice. Ferris, a former senior antitrust official at the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati where she was a partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition practice.
EY Poised to Grow Big Four Audit Market Share in Restructuring
EY aims for free-standing audit firm to be $20 billion business. Ernst & Young as a stand-alone audit firm is set to bolster its market share to become an even bigger member of the Big Four if partners approve a global breakup of the firm. The accounting firm’s plan to...
Does the First Amendment Protect Attorneys Who Lie?
Two of the nation’s leading bar associations recently issued warnings about attorneys who mislead the public, make baseless charges, or blatantly lie about highly charged matters to be resolved in court. Both associations were responding to false claims made by attorneys for former President Donald Trump about the search of his Mar-a-Lago resident, challenging its lawfulness and the integrity of the federal government.
Tight Labor Market’s Recruitment Focus Puts Pay Equity at Risk
Employers offering new recruits higher pay should run pay analysis. Pay inequities could increase risk of worker lawsuits, DOL audits. Efforts at achieving pay equity are in danger of falling by the wayside as the tight labor market forces employers to boost salary offers to attract much-needed talent. Since the...
US Supreme Court to Settle Long-Disputed FBAR Penalty Issue
In its upcoming term, the Supreme Court will settle an issue that has vexed taxpayers, the IRS, and numerous federal courts: how to calculate the penalty for a non-willful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR. The statute in question authorizes the IRS to assess a non-willful penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation, and the justices will interpret whether violation is determined on a per-FBAR form basis (a single $10,000 penalty per year) or on a per account basis (a $10,000 penalty for each unreported foreign account).
Big Task Awaits Federal Agencies in Tracking Carbon Footprints
Agencies to account for Scope 3 emissions, plan to lower them. Federal agencies will have to find ways of tracking and reporting their downstream carbon emissions, down to the level of their employees’ commuting and business travel, under a new set of White House instructions. The rules from the...
Staying Ahead of Cryptocurrency Hacks and Legal Risks
Over $14 billion in cryptocurrency was lost to cybercrimes in 2021, followed by billions more this year. These staggering losses underscore the need to understand and stay ahead of security threats and legal risks facing the crypto industry. Types of Threats. As blockchain technologies reduce friction for decentralizing financial infrastructure...
US Gets Bolder in Probing Companies for Defrauding Government
Broader dispersion of cases filed nationally, Big Law attorney says. DOJ False Claims Act Enforcement (Bloomberg Law subscription) The Justice Department is more aggressively targeting companies that have fraudulently billed government agencies, expanding the volume and complexity of investigations that could be years away from producing results. Big Law attorneys...
Court Makes Retaliatory Whistleblower Firings Harder to Prove
Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at the burden of proof for whistleblowers who are fired in retaliation. It’s been nearly five years since Trevor...
Looming Tough Antitrust Enforcement Spurs DOJ Hiring Binge
The Justice Department’s antitrust division is ramping up hiring of trial attorneys from Big Law firms as the Biden administration heightens its focus on competition amid a surge in mergers. The division, led by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, has brought on at least five partners from large firms—including...
Wake Up Call: Firm Ditches UAE Partner Over Anti-Gay Tweets
In today’s column, Dentons tried again to get Ohio’s top court to review a $32 million malpractice verdict against the firm; a top Trump lawyer is taking a “conciliatory” approach to the former president’s document fight with the DOJ; and White & Case beat an effort to get it disqualified from multibillion dollar litigation.
Anti-Hacking Copyright Law Scrutinized in Free Speech Challenge
Right to repair, security, accessibility groups filed amicus briefs. A decades-old law that criminalizes hacking through digital security measures to access copyrighted work like music, movies, and software is facing a constitutional challenge by security researchers who argue it’s an impediment to free speech. Attorneys say the case—scheduled for...
Punching In: Freight Rail Worker Strike Deadline Is Looming
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: Unions representing rail workers in a highly consequential contract dispute want Congress to stay out of the fight, arguing that rail companies are using the supply chain to force Congress to give the companies a better deal. Thousands of rail workers could...
