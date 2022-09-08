Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
California’s Newsom Signs Bills Boosting State Extreme-Heat Plan
With a record-shattering heat wave receding in California, four extreme heat-related bills are set to become law after receiving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on Friday. The legislation is intended to bolster the Golden State’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, an all-of-government strategy to strengthen the state’s resilience to more frequent and extreme heat.
bloomberglaw.com
Texas Business Owners Lose Bid for Fees Over Israel Boycott Law
Secured injunction, but case became moot when law was amended. Plaintiffs not ‘prevailing parties’ under those circumstances. Five Texas business owners aren’t entitled to $342,000 in legal fees stemming from their challenge to a state law barring government contracts for companies that boycott Israel, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Wednesday.
Comments / 0