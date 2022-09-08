Read full article on original website
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
The Best Places to Live in Florida
Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
Citrus County Chronicle
Veldwijk, Tobin pace county at Lecanto meet
LECANTO — Catalina Veldwijk of Lecanto and Miles Tobin of Citrus came into the season as the apparent top cross country runners in Citrus County and their performances Saturday at the Lecanto Invitational did nothing to change that expectation. Veldwijk was runner-up in the girls varsity race with a...
Pasco County prepares sandbags for heavy rain
The wet season is bringing heavier rain to Pasco County, meaning more flooding on local roads. That recent rain and the upcoming forecast sent Billy Kay to stuff his own sand bags.
ocala-news.com
Sunset At Champions Run Luxury RV Resort
Check out this beautiful sunset at Champions Run Luxury RV Resort in Ocala. Thanks to Amber Wolfe Slaga for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
WATCH: Man catches nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in Florida
A fisherman caught a nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in a Miami pond.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
Archaeological bonanza found under a historic home in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An archaeological bonanza is being unearthed in St. Augustine. This dig is revealing that a Native American village could be bigger -- or at least in a different place -- than previously imagined. That same site would later become one of the state’s first commercial...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fire Rescue and wildlife park recycle to help bears
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park partnered with Citrus County Fire Rescue to provide comfort improvements for several of the park’s animal ambassadors. The Wildlife Care Rangers tried several different methods of creating a safe and comfortable “bed” for Biddy, a geriatric Florida black bear ambassador. Ultimately, she chose her favorite: a bear hammock located in a shared space with the park’s other black bear, Max. The hammock is made from used fire hose and gives the bears a soft, elevated space to lounge and sleep.
10NEWS
Excessive rainfall possible through the weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are no strangers to those daily rain chances here in central Florida. After all, we're well in the middle of the rainy season, which typically lasts from late May through mid-October for Tampa Bay. However, higher rain chances are on the way and could be heavier for some spots more than others.
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book
Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway
Drivers headed down I-95 in Brevard County this weekend may have encountered a uniquely Florida sight — an appropriately named 'tail-gator.'
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
click orlando
Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain
ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
‘Extremely toxic’ Puss Caterpillars spotted in Florida
It might look soft and hairy, but experts warn to look, not touch.
