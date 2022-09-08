Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Ohio man charged with raping minor in commercial truck
A Warren County man is charged with raping an underage girl in Mahoning County.
Ohio man gets out of jail, immediately arrested again
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how a local man got arrested twice in one day.
Ohio woman sentenced for attacking driver with hammer
Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault.
Elyria man labeled ‘career offender’ sentenced to 21.5 years in prison on multiple charges
ELYRIA, Ohio — Terry Jackson Sr., a 50-year-old Elyria man who authorities have labeled a “career offender,” will spend the next 21.5 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges – including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base (crack) and methamphetamine. The sentence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
GRAND JURY DECISION: Stark NAACP Reaction to No Charges
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He admits that most officer-involved shootings in the United States do not result in criminal charges for the police. But the president of the Stark County NAACP says he was still stunned that a session of the county grand jury would not indict a Canton officer, despite being given a number of charging options.
cleveland19.com
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Protestors react after no charges for Canton police officer
A Stark County grand jury declined to indict the Canton Police Officer in the shooting death of a Canton resident on New Year's Day
whbc.com
GRAND JURY DECISION: Yost Explains BCI Role
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorney General David Yost, explaining BCI’s role in the investigation of the shooting death of James Williams. They typically act as a third party, interviewing the officer involved and another one with pertinent information. They evaluate the training and personnel records...
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
Police departments issue warning due to car thefts
Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Summit County woman facing charges after throwing dead raccoon at abortion clinic
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County woman was caught on camera throwing a dead animal at an abortion clinic. She is now facing felony charges for attacking the responding police officers. An employee at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls told 19 News it is one...
cleveland19.com
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
82-year-old man sentenced in Warren shooting death
A Newton Falls man convicted in the shooting death of a Warren woman was sentenced Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Twelve-year-old girl, missing since mid-August, found in Youngstown
A 12-year-old girl reported missing nearly a month ago has been found and charges could come against a man possibly associated with her disappearance. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office say that the missing juvenile was recovered safely in the 700 block of Park Ave. Youngstown.
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
whbc.com
GRAND JURY DECISION: Several Takes on Firing a Gun in the Air
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Warren man accused of cutting man’s face
The report states the suspect was found wearing a t-shirt with blood on it.
Comments / 9