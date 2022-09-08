ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

whbc.com

GRAND JURY DECISION: Stark NAACP Reaction to No Charges

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He admits that most officer-involved shootings in the United States do not result in criminal charges for the police. But the president of the Stark County NAACP says he was still stunned that a session of the county grand jury would not indict a Canton officer, despite being given a number of charging options.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
whbc.com

GRAND JURY DECISION: Yost Explains BCI Role

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorney General David Yost, explaining BCI’s role in the investigation of the shooting death of James Williams. They typically act as a third party, interviewing the officer involved and another one with pertinent information. They evaluate the training and personnel records...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Twelve-year-old girl, missing since mid-August, found in Youngstown

A 12-year-old girl reported missing nearly a month ago has been found and charges could come against a man possibly associated with her disappearance. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office say that the missing juvenile was recovered safely in the 700 block of Park Ave. Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

GRAND JURY DECISION: Several Takes on Firing a Gun in the Air

FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
CLEVELAND, OH

