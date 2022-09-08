Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Starbucks’ Nonunion Worker Pay Bumps Raise Labor Law Red Flags
Federal labor board allegations that Starbucks Corp. illegally gave pay raises and benefits to nonunion workers and denied them to union workers illustrate the legal minefield employers must navigate when they have these types of mixed workforces. The National Labor Relations Act generally prohibits employers from changing union workers’ job...
2 More Railroad Unions Agree to New Carrier Contract
Another 6,000 rail workers will soon vote to ratify terms of a new contract that’s good through 2024, as carriers and unions chip away at a nearly three-year collective bargaining dispute. Two more unions said Friday they’ve struck tentative agreements with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), the group negotiating on behalf of carriers, that will now go before workers for a vote. The agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) involve about 6,000 workers. They join the more than 5,000 workers whose unions struck tentative deals with employers earlier this week. “Our members...
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Many Americans have happily ditched 9-to-5 office jobs. A recession could force others to join them — and change ideas of work forever.
Millions of Americans are starting businesses, freelancing, or working less. Despite the challenges, many are motivated to seek autonomy and flexibility. If a recession causes more people to join them, some could find themselves better off. Americans have embraced the return to normal — traveling, eating out, and seeing movies....
CNET
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
Forget ‘quiet quitting.’ Workplaces should focus on ‘quiet firing’
After “quiet quitting,” the term “quiet firing” is the latest buzzword to make the rounds on social media. The term refers to when an employer purposefully treats a worker badly to try to get them to quit. Employers can choose to do this if they don’t...
bloomberglaw.com
How to Manage an Endless Workload and Deliver More with Less
As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.
bloomberglaw.com
CalBar Lawyer Assistance Program Sees Surge of Attorneys in Need
New case intakes for the State Bar of California’s Lawyer Assistance Program for attorneys struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues jumped 36% from 2020 to 2021. That spike from 141 cases in 2020 to 192 last year, was “the largest one year percentage increase in the LAP’s...
How To Get Rich as a Gig Worker
Working gigs is a perfectly acceptable way to earn a living, and more and more people are realizing it. Currently, the U.S. has around 70 million gig workers, a number that is expected to steadily...
bloomberglaw.com
Lawsuit Offers Important Reminders on Tax Professional Ethics
Quick: Can you detail the tax consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022? What about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021? The SECURE Act of 2019?. Chances are that you know a little something about most of these laws. Depending on the exact nature of your job, you might even know a lot about most of these laws.
