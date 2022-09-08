Read full article on original website
u.today
FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
DBS Bank To Embrace Crypto For Its Premium Tier Clients Amidst Market Turmoil
Singapore’s renowned bank, DBS is now planning on expanding the crypto services to premier clients across Asia. The affluent clientele base amounts to around 300,000 in number. This news comes during such a time when the crypto market continues to totter under turmoil. Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of...
CoinDesk
Venture Capital Firm MetaWeb Raises $30M for Early Stage Crypto Startups
MetaWeb Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on crypto startups, has raised $30 million for its first fund, backed by Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly Capital, the Near Foundation and others. The fund aims to invest primarily in decentralized social media, decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), MetaWeb said...
US News and World Report
FTX Ventures Plans to Take 30% Stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital
(Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm led by...
CNBC
The U.S. and China are one step closer to preventing stocks like Alibaba from delisting. What to watch next
BEIJING — The U.S. and China recently took a significant first step toward keeping U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba from being forced off U.S. stock exchanges. What needs to happen next is a smooth on-ground inspection in China by the U.S. with adequate support from Chinese authorities, analysts said.
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
bitcoinist.com
How Big Eyes Coin Aims to Give 100x More Profit Than Decentraland and Solana
Major cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) have been making waves in the cryptocurrency industry since their inception. However, a new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do more by providing new features to users and ultimately increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Introducing Big Eyes...
investing.com
Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis
Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Sept. 7 report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum...
blockchain.news
Thai Regulators Make Moves to Tighten Crypto Rules
Thailand's Regulators have introduced tighter digital asset rules due to trading irregularities and the fall of a top acquisition involving a crypto exchange. This move has affected Thailand's mission to become the top digital assets trading centre in Southeast Asia. Cryptocurrencies in Thailand gained heightened popularity after the country became...
VARA signs an agreement that allows Blockchain.com to operate in Dubai
Blockchain.com, a crypto account and virtual currency transaction framework has allegedly received regulatory authorization from Dubai’s VARA. Per Reuters, VARA signed a contract on Friday that will enable Blockchain.com to establish a location in Dubai. This cryptocurrency firm has headquarters in Singapore, South America, Europe, and North America. VARA...
protocol.com
Gensler: It's time for crypto businesses to register with SEC
SEC chair Gary Gensler said it is time for firms facilitating crypto transactions to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but indicated he is open to the view that some cryptocurrencies are commodities that should be regulated elsewhere. Speaking to a conference of attorneys, Gensler made clear...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Investment Arm Buys 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital As Expansion Spree Continues
The investment arm of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s crypto derivatives exchange FTX is buying a sizeable stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital. The former White House Communications Director revealed that FTX Ventures is acquiring a 30% stake in the alternative investments firm. “FTX Ventures and [FTX] are acquiring a stake...
financefeeds.com
BingX introduces zero-fee policy on crypto spot trading
Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform BingX said it is eliminating fees on spot trading for all customers. The move announced Thursday by BingX effectively allows customers to open maker, taker, and grid robot transactions without paying spot trading fees. Effective September 7, BingX users are able to enjoy a zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market. The new feature would run indefinitely until further official notice is announced by BingX.
financefeeds.com
Canada’s IIROC warns of crypto broker eTrade Markets
Canada’s mega regulator, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC), today warned Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company has been targeting citizens of Canada’s provinces via commercial ads on classified websites, but eTrade Markets is not allowed to, since it is not registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in the province.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Investment Guide For September: Shiba Inu, Metacryp Network, And Fantom
According to investment experts, taking advantage of the bear market is a brilliant option. Experts suggest that this is the moment to start buying new projects and that this process will be quite rewarding for investors who do not panic. The most practical strategy is building a portfolio with a combination of a select number of successful projects and promising new cryptocurrencies.
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse
Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Founder of Crypto Fund Manager Cyber Capital Goes Ballistic on Bitcoin
The founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of crypto-focused asset management firm Cyber Capital says that Bitcoin is “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” in light of advancements being made by top competitors. In a series of tweets, Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin was one...
Mysten Labs valued at over $2 billion after FTX-led funding round
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mysten Labs, a platform that provides infrastructure to accelerate web3 adoption, raised $300 million in a funding round led by cryptocurrency exchange FTX, valuing the firm at more than $2 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$20,000, Ether rallies, Solana leads gains in Top 10
Bitcoin and Ether rallied in late Friday afternoon trading in Asia, helping drive up the global cryptocurrency market capitalization more than 5% to back above the US$1 trillion mark. Solana led the gains among tokens in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose over 7.5% in...
Comments