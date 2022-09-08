ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

DBS Bank To Embrace Crypto For Its Premium Tier Clients Amidst Market Turmoil

Singapore’s renowned bank, DBS is now planning on expanding the crypto services to premier clients across Asia. The affluent clientele base amounts to around 300,000 in number. This news comes during such a time when the crypto market continues to totter under turmoil. Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Venture Capital Firm MetaWeb Raises $30M for Early Stage Crypto Startups

MetaWeb Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on crypto startups, has raised $30 million for its first fund, backed by Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly Capital, the Near Foundation and others. The fund aims to invest primarily in decentralized social media, decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), MetaWeb said...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

FTX Ventures Plans to Take 30% Stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital

(Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm led by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Global Travel#Money Laundering#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Ftx Ventures#Peak Capital And Bcharu#Travel Rule
bitcoinist.com

How Big Eyes Coin Aims to Give 100x More Profit Than Decentraland and Solana

Major cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) have been making waves in the cryptocurrency industry since their inception. However, a new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do more by providing new features to users and ultimately increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Introducing Big Eyes...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Sept. 7 report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Terrorism
blockchain.news

Thai Regulators Make Moves to Tighten Crypto Rules

Thailand's Regulators have introduced tighter digital asset rules due to trading irregularities and the fall of a top acquisition involving a crypto exchange. This move has affected Thailand's mission to become the top digital assets trading centre in Southeast Asia. Cryptocurrencies in Thailand gained heightened popularity after the country became...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

VARA signs an agreement that allows Blockchain.com to operate in Dubai

Blockchain.com, a crypto account and virtual currency transaction framework has allegedly received regulatory authorization from Dubai’s VARA. Per Reuters, VARA signed a contract on Friday that will enable Blockchain.com to establish a location in Dubai. This cryptocurrency firm has headquarters in Singapore, South America, Europe, and North America. VARA...
WORLD
protocol.com

Gensler: It's time for crypto businesses to register with SEC

SEC chair Gary Gensler said it is time for firms facilitating crypto transactions to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but indicated he is open to the view that some cryptocurrencies are commodities that should be regulated elsewhere. Speaking to a conference of attorneys, Gensler made clear...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

BingX introduces zero-fee policy on crypto spot trading

Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform BingX said it is eliminating fees on spot trading for all customers. The move announced Thursday by BingX effectively allows customers to open maker, taker, and grid robot transactions without paying spot trading fees. Effective September 7, BingX users are able to enjoy a zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market. The new feature would run indefinitely until further official notice is announced by BingX.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Canada’s IIROC warns of crypto broker eTrade Markets

Canada’s mega regulator, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC), today warned Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company has been targeting citizens of Canada’s provinces via commercial ads on classified websites, but eTrade Markets is not allowed to, since it is not registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in the province.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Investment Guide For September: Shiba Inu, Metacryp Network, And Fantom

According to investment experts, taking advantage of the bear market is a brilliant option. Experts suggest that this is the moment to start buying new projects and that this process will be quite rewarding for investors who do not panic. The most practical strategy is building a portfolio with a combination of a select number of successful projects and promising new cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse

Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Founder of Crypto Fund Manager Cyber Capital Goes Ballistic on Bitcoin

The founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of crypto-focused asset management firm Cyber Capital says that Bitcoin is “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” in light of advancements being made by top competitors. In a series of tweets, Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin was one...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy