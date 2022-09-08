ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rooted Expeditions

The story behind the Merrylin Museum.

Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
Atlas Obscura

An Explorer's Guide to Exploration Itself

Throughout history, brave people have faced uncharted terrain to explore the corners of the world. While some have sought riches or influence or control, others had missions to expand the fields of cartography, geography, and biology through their efforts. Some of their accomplishments—and failures—are memorialized in statues and markers across the globe. In many cases, these monuments are much more accessible today.
State
Minnesota State
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

