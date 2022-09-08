Read full article on original website
Does Your Dog Cry Happy Tears?
Happy dogs are easy to spot. Their tails wag excitedly back and forth, they cover us in sloppy, wet kisses and, sometimes, their whole body shakes with enthusiasm as they roll over on their backs, eager for more attention. However, according to a new study, your dog might also be...
Here’s Why You Couldn’t Watch Most of Ozzy Osbourne’s Rams-Bills Halftime Set
It’s been a big year for Ozzy Osbourne, who made an unexpected return to live music earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games. Osbourne has also spoken candidly about living with Parkinson’s Disease and his desire to move back to England. Throw a critically acclaimed new album into the mix and you have a lot of reasons to be excited if you’re a fan of Osbourne’s music.
Dog Filmed Playing Fetch With a Seal in California
Beachgoers in California witnessed the paw-sitively bizarre scene of a dog playing fetch alongside a wild seal. The unlikely aquatic alliance was filmed by surf photographer Dave Nelson on Santa Cruz beach. Footage from the clip shared online shows Nelson throwing a ball for his dog into the waves, with both his pet and the seal giving chase. Despite having the home advantage, the seal lost out as the dog reached the ball first and returned it to its owner, who can be heard cracking up at the barking mad spectacle. Some social-media users had their hackles up about encouraging the dog to go near the seal, which can bite. But it seems millions of people have enjoyed the clip anyway, despite the skeptics’ hounding.
Scooby-Doo Reveal Finds Sonar "Megalodon" Is Just Lots Of Mackerel In A Suit
Megalodon was the biggest fish ever to roam the oceans and while many enjoy indulging in the concept that they may still exist somewhere on earth, The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) had to do a double take when one appeared on their fish finder. The scanning technology had picked up what looked to be an enormous fish "about 50 feet [15 meters] long, weighing in at 40 tons" – could it be megalodon?
