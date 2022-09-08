Read full article on original website
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
WISH-TV
SHE.Event brings Black-owned businesses, networking, entertainment to Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Scent of Sunshine will be just one of the many vendors people can find at Saturday’s SHE.Event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion. The Indiana-based business provides fragrances — candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume — designed to set the ambiance...
MGM Lounge & Bar takes over former Eddy's Sports Pub in Lawrence
MGM Lounge & Bar is now open in the building formerly known as Eddy's Sports Pub, located at 9105 E. 56th St., in Lawrence.
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana scored 29 consecutive points, including 23 in the third quarter, to rebound from a sluggish start in a 35-22 victory over FCS-member Idaho on a rainy Saturday night. The game was delayed 35 minutes by a lightning warning, and the Hoosiers didn’t show up at the outset against the three-touchdown underdog Vandals, who led 10-0 at halftime. Then everything clicked, and rather quickly, for Indiana. Backup quarterback Donaven McCulley started the comeback with a 4-yard TD rush. After a bad Idaho snap resulted in a safety, Connor Bazelak threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to A.J. Barner and 26 yards to D.J. Matthews Jr. The latter three scores came in a span of 5:10.
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
thedailyhoosier.com
In downpour, some dedicated IU students stayed past miserable first half: “I paid the money, I might as well stick it out”
Indiana opened its 35-22 win over Idaho in a torrential downpour. Ponchos and rain jackets of assorted colors covered the normally crimson-clad stands, as the Hoosier faithful tried their best to stay dry in the midst of unbearable rain. While rain jackets covered the seats of the fans who toughed...
Current Publishing
Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival
The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period
Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
WISH-TV
After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
Business incubator aims to revitalize Far East Side community
INDIANAPOLIS — Jarvay Robertson may be from the Far East Side, but the kitchen is where he feels most at home. As owner and executive chef of Reckless Love Café, he operates his small business out of P30 on North Post Road. Using the shared kitchen space, he said it’s taken his operations of catering […]
truewestmagazine.com
The Short Life of an Outlaw Town
Ingalls, OK died from a bad reputation. The Oklahoma town of Ingalls got its start with a land run in 1889. About 150 people settled there, building a hotel, livery, Baptist church, saloon and more. It’s not clear what happened, but within a couple of years, the town became a hangout for outlaws—in particular the Doolin Gang. Residents and the businesses catered to the gang because they spent money (a lot of it). That changed on September 1, 1893 when lawmen got into a deadly shootout with the outlaws. Residents moved out, and Ingalls was a ghost town soon after 1900.
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
bcdemocrat.com
Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts
The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
Northeast Indy residents can't figure out why they're not getting mail regularly
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s an old saying about how neither snow, nor rain, nor heat or gloom of night can stop the United States Postal Service from getting you your mail. You can’t prove that by 88-year-old Bonnie Marsh though, who lives on the northeast side in Indianapolis' Pleasant Hills neighborhood - not for almost the past month, anyway.
readthereporter.com
No. 8 Westfield finds ways to best Millers in a thriller, keeps Midland Rail trophy
NOBLESVILLE – In the 63rd meeting all-time between the Hamilton County rivals of Westfield and Noblesville, the fans got their money’s worth at Beaver Stadium, to say the least. It was a game that had many ups and downs, but it was the visiting Shamrocks who came out...
thedailyhoosier.com
5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month
They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
