Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Showers and storms around this Sunday

Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana scored 29 consecutive points, including 23 in the third quarter, to rebound from a sluggish start in a 35-22 victory over FCS-member Idaho on a rainy Saturday night. The game was delayed 35 minutes by a lightning warning, and the Hoosiers didn’t show up at the outset against the three-touchdown underdog Vandals, who led 10-0 at halftime. Then everything clicked, and rather quickly, for Indiana. Backup quarterback Donaven McCulley started the comeback with a 4-yard TD rush. After a bad Idaho snap resulted in a safety, Connor Bazelak threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to A.J. Barner and 26 yards to D.J. Matthews Jr. The latter three scores came in a span of 5:10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival

The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
LAWRENCE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period

Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Business incubator aims to revitalize Far East Side community

INDIANAPOLIS — Jarvay Robertson may be from the Far East Side, but the kitchen is where he feels most at home. As owner and executive chef of Reckless Love Café, he operates his small business out of P30 on North Post Road. Using the shared kitchen space, he said it’s taken his operations of catering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
truewestmagazine.com

The Short Life of an Outlaw Town

Ingalls, OK died from a bad reputation. The Oklahoma town of Ingalls got its start with a land run in 1889. About 150 people settled there, building a hotel, livery, Baptist church, saloon and more. It’s not clear what happened, but within a couple of years, the town became a hangout for outlaws—in particular the Doolin Gang. Residents and the businesses catered to the gang because they spent money (a lot of it). That changed on September 1, 1893 when lawmen got into a deadly shootout with the outlaws. Residents moved out, and Ingalls was a ghost town soon after 1900.
INGALLS, IN
WFYI

North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street

Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts

The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month

They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

