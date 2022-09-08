0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph. All-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride anti-roll compensation. Bentley is diversifying its lineup with a slew of new models focusing on different needs. Mulliner caters to bespoke luxury, Azure to relaxation, S to mild sportiness, and Speed models for when you want all the performance and don't want to be seen with a peasant-like V8 badge. But until now, one Bentley model was left off the Speed bandwagon. That's now changed, as Bentley has just lifted the wraps off the Flying Spur Speed as the final Speed derivative in its current roster and the official replacement for the regular W12 model, which ended production in May this year.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO