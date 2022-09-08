ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR

Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Flying Spur Speed Revealed As 207-MPH Ultra-Luxury Sedan

0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph. All-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride anti-roll compensation. Bentley is diversifying its lineup with a slew of new models focusing on different needs. Mulliner caters to bespoke luxury, Azure to relaxation, S to mild sportiness, and Speed models for when you want all the performance and don't want to be seen with a peasant-like V8 badge. But until now, one Bentley model was left off the Speed bandwagon. That's now changed, as Bentley has just lifted the wraps off the Flying Spur Speed as the final Speed derivative in its current roster and the official replacement for the regular W12 model, which ended production in May this year.
CARS
motor1.com

2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster debuts as a 690-bhp hair dryer

Throughout Aston Martin's history, the luxury British brand has offered V12 power with roofless motoring. The vehicle you see here, however, represents something new. This is a Vantage Roadster, but for the first time, you can get it with the boosted V12 engine. As such, say hello to the (big breath) 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.
CARS
Motor1.com

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Martin Valkyrie#Acceleration#Amr#Vehicles
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Motor1.com

Former Ferrari, McLaren Designer Quite Likes The Hyundai Vision 74

Frank Stephenson, the former McLaren and Ferrari designer, is back with a new season of his YouTube series in which he discusses the designs of new products from the automotive industry. For the first video of September of 2022, Stephenson has a little surprise for his loyal fans as he is now filming in a new virtual studio where he sits next to the car and talks about its styling features. The first model the Morocco-born designer talks about in this new arrangement is the Hyundai N Vision 74.
CARS
Road & Track

Watch This Jaguar XJR-12 Scream Around Paul Ricard

Jaguar is one the most notable names in Le Mans history. The automaker has taken home the victory at the 24 hour event seven times as a manufacturer, with its last trip atop the podium coming by way of the XKR-12 in 1990. Thanks to the folks at 19Bozzy92 on Youtube, we now have a chance to watch as an XJR-12 takes some fast laps around Circuit Paul Ricard.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Mustang Mach-E GT drag races Model Y, GV60 in crossover showdown

A new Sam CarLegion YouTube video lines up three hot electric crossovers for a series of competitive drag races. The segment is more crowded than ever, giving consumers a plethora of performance choices, but they are not all equal. The video determines which of the three is the best to take to the drag strip.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like

The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced

In modern years, Mustangs routinely produce over 400 horsepower. However, fans should respect the most powerful Mustangs, like the S550 GT500. The post Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

We Drive Hyundai's Hyper-Hot N Vision 74 Concept!

The Hyundai N Vision 74 is the hottest concept car of the decade. And not just because its Tokyo-Drift-meets-1980s-box-fenders visuals blew up everyone's phones when the first images were released a few months ago. The N Vision 74 is much more than stunning eye candy confected under the direction of Hyundai design chief SangYup Lee. This fully functioning, fully drivable concept teases Hyundai's vision of the future of 21st century performance cars.
CARS
Top Speed

Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa

The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
MOTORSPORTS
electrek.co

Yamaha updates its adorable little e-Vino electric scooter, boosting its tiny range

The Yamaha e-Vino, a cute little retro-inspired electric scooter that invokes some serious Vespa vibes, was never much of a powerhouse. But now, Yamaha is making the scooter slightly more enticing with some performance bumps on the newest model. Available exclusively in Yamaha’s domestic Japanese market, the original e-Vino electric...
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy