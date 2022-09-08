Read full article on original website
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Revealed As 207-MPH Ultra-Luxury Sedan
0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph. All-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride anti-roll compensation. Bentley is diversifying its lineup with a slew of new models focusing on different needs. Mulliner caters to bespoke luxury, Azure to relaxation, S to mild sportiness, and Speed models for when you want all the performance and don't want to be seen with a peasant-like V8 badge. But until now, one Bentley model was left off the Speed bandwagon. That's now changed, as Bentley has just lifted the wraps off the Flying Spur Speed as the final Speed derivative in its current roster and the official replacement for the regular W12 model, which ended production in May this year.
motor1.com
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster debuts as a 690-bhp hair dryer
Throughout Aston Martin's history, the luxury British brand has offered V12 power with roofless motoring. The vehicle you see here, however, represents something new. This is a Vantage Roadster, but for the first time, you can get it with the boosted V12 engine. As such, say hello to the (big breath) 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Former Ferrari, McLaren Designer Quite Likes The Hyundai Vision 74
Frank Stephenson, the former McLaren and Ferrari designer, is back with a new season of his YouTube series in which he discusses the designs of new products from the automotive industry. For the first video of September of 2022, Stephenson has a little surprise for his loyal fans as he is now filming in a new virtual studio where he sits next to the car and talks about its styling features. The first model the Morocco-born designer talks about in this new arrangement is the Hyundai N Vision 74.
Road & Track
Watch This Jaguar XJR-12 Scream Around Paul Ricard
Jaguar is one the most notable names in Le Mans history. The automaker has taken home the victory at the 24 hour event seven times as a manufacturer, with its last trip atop the podium coming by way of the XKR-12 in 1990. Thanks to the folks at 19Bozzy92 on Youtube, we now have a chance to watch as an XJR-12 takes some fast laps around Circuit Paul Ricard.
motor1.com
Mustang Mach-E GT drag races Model Y, GV60 in crossover showdown
A new Sam CarLegion YouTube video lines up three hot electric crossovers for a series of competitive drag races. The segment is more crowded than ever, giving consumers a plethora of performance choices, but they are not all equal. The video determines which of the three is the best to take to the drag strip.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
motor1.com
Red Bull F1 driver Perez appears on new Iron Maiden tour t-shirt
British metal icons Iron Maiden are currently embarking on the second part of their Legacy of the Beast world tour, which was postponed at the start of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last few weeks, the band has been on the second leg of its 2022 jaunt,...
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced
In modern years, Mustangs routinely produce over 400 horsepower. However, fans should respect the most powerful Mustangs, like the S550 GT500. The post Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
We Drive Hyundai's Hyper-Hot N Vision 74 Concept!
The Hyundai N Vision 74 is the hottest concept car of the decade. And not just because its Tokyo-Drift-meets-1980s-box-fenders visuals blew up everyone's phones when the first images were released a few months ago. The N Vision 74 is much more than stunning eye candy confected under the direction of Hyundai design chief SangYup Lee. This fully functioning, fully drivable concept teases Hyundai's vision of the future of 21st century performance cars.
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Fast Hatchback Ford Is One of the Most Successful Racers Ever
The Ford RS500 is a fast hatchback with an unbelievable racing record in homologation special circles. Its easy to see its connection to the beloved Sierra Cosworth. The post A Fast Hatchback Ford Is One of the Most Successful Racers Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo is “far too talented” to be a reserve Formula 1 driver, as new reports link the Australian racer to Mercedes in such capacity for 2023. As Ricciardo prepares to depart the McLaren squad where he has raced since the start of the 2021...
electrek.co
Yamaha updates its adorable little e-Vino electric scooter, boosting its tiny range
The Yamaha e-Vino, a cute little retro-inspired electric scooter that invokes some serious Vespa vibes, was never much of a powerhouse. But now, Yamaha is making the scooter slightly more enticing with some performance bumps on the newest model. Available exclusively in Yamaha’s domestic Japanese market, the original e-Vino electric...
Watch the 'Tesla SpaceX Hypercar' with SpaceX boosters - it will blow your mind
Hold your horses; it uses environmentally friendly liquid hydrogen propellant.
