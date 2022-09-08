Read full article on original website
wemu.org
EMU faculty still on strike as administration files lawsuit to force educators back in classrooms
The strike by the faculty at Eastern Michigan University continues. Educators have been picketing on EMU’s campus as their union is facing a lawsuit from the administration that could force them to go back to work. Outside of Welch Hall across the street from the Ypsilanti Water Tower, dozens...
wemu.org
EMU faculty strike can continue after judge's ruling
A judge has denied the Eastern Michigan University administration’s request to force the school’s faculty union members back to work. Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke denied the administration’s request for a temporary restraining order Friday morning. This means the strike, which began on Wednesday, will continue for the roughly 500 members of the EMU American Association of University Professors.
wemu.org
Many EMU students wake up to find classes canceled after faculty union goes on strike
Nearly 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University voted to go on strike Tuesday night. Many EMU students woke up with classes canceled. The EMU American Association of University Professors and the school administration remain far apart on a number of issues. Even with the help of mediation, health care benefits remain the main sticking point.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti Township COVID-19 testing site forced to shut down
A temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ypsilanti Township will have to close due to permitting issues. Township officials have denied a permit request to let a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the old Ellsworth Road Wal-Mart continue operating through mid-December. Officials with Lynx DX, the company operating...
wemu.org
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward
An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
wemu.org
Matt Shepard reflects on more than 20 years as the voice of EMU Football
Greg Steiner: For the past 20 years, his voice has been synonymous with Eastern Michigan football. A multi-time Emmy Award winner, a Michigan Sportscaster of the Year multiple times, and current voice of the Detroit Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit. Matt Shepard, you've handled football for Eastern Michigan, really started in 1999, took a little break, and then the last 20 years, it's been a fun ride, Matt, but a little different fall this year in that maybe something different in your life and trying to take a pause with Eastern Michigan.
