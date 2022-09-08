Greg Steiner: For the past 20 years, his voice has been synonymous with Eastern Michigan football. A multi-time Emmy Award winner, a Michigan Sportscaster of the Year multiple times, and current voice of the Detroit Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit. Matt Shepard, you've handled football for Eastern Michigan, really started in 1999, took a little break, and then the last 20 years, it's been a fun ride, Matt, but a little different fall this year in that maybe something different in your life and trying to take a pause with Eastern Michigan.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO