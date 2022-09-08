Read full article on original website
The impact of California’s environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
California is home to some of the country’s strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It’s known as the “California Effect.”
California dockworkers are worried about losing their good-paying jobs to robots
West Coast dockworkers and the shipping industry are locked in contract negotiations. Dockworkers are fighting to keep high paying jobs from being automated.
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Copyright 2022 The Texas Newsroom. To see more, visit The Texas Newsroom.
