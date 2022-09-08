ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancleave, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Picayune vs. Gulfport

PICAYUNE, Miss. — The defending 5A state champion Maroon Tide (3-0) asserting its championship swagger in a defensive 21-7 win over Gulfport (2-1), its fourth straight triumph over the Admirals. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Picayune running back Dante Dowdell offered by Penn State

Can’t fault them for trying, Penn State is the latest Power Five school to offer Picayune running back Dante Dowdell, who committed to Oregon back in May. The four-star senior is already off to the races in 2022, having racked up 273 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a pair of double digit wins for the Maroon Tide to start the season.
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Missouri

Another big time offer for Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush Jr, adding Missouri his bag this week. The four-star junior already holding six other offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and Samford. Rush also celebrated a birthday yesterday!
PASCAGOULA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Vancleave, MS
Sports
City
Vancleave, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. George County

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Greyhounds (3-0) led the Rebels (0-3) at the half 33-0 and tacked on a field goal in the second half of their 36-0 shutout, cruising to their 13th straight regular season win dating back to the start of 2020. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

MS Gulf Coast Blues Festival this Saturday

Mississippi is the birthplace of the blues and this weekend you can experience some of the best the Blues has to offer. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues Commission is celebrating its 31st annual Blues Festival in Jackson County this weekend. Here with more is Blues Commission Alvin Brown aka DJ...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Desporte's Seafood is a longtime Biloxi family business

Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wxxv Student Athlete#The Vancleave Bulldogs#Vancleave High School
WLOX

Allen Beverages’ Hickory Hill Country Club and Resort Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday September 19, 2022 at 11:59pm and end Sunday, September 25, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club

It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
GULFPORT, MS
starlocalmedia.com

UPDATE: Robbery suspects charged, extradited to Carrollton

Four people are charged with aggravated robbery after opening fire on two armored truck company employees who were servicing an ATM in Carrollton just after 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Evidence of multiple rounds fired from at least three different weapons was recovered at the scene. Rayfiel Gill, 40, of...
CARROLLTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOX

Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies after being hit by train

A Mississippi man died Saturday after being hit by a train. Emergency crews in Hattiesburg responded to the scene near West Pine Street and Highway 49. shortly after 7 a .m. Saturday. Officials from the Forrest County Coroner’s office have identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jerry Cornelius Parkman of Pass Christian for stealing a vehicle. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Firetower Road in Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Medical marijuana dispensary blocked from opening in Biloxi

Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 6 hours ago.
BILOXI, MS
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Bank robbery, shooting suspects identified

UPDATE: Suspects have been identified as Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, MS; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, MS; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, MS; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, MS. They are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy