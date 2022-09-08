Read full article on original website
High School Football: St. Martin vs. West Marion
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Yellowjackets (2-1) led the Trojans (1-2) wire to wire in their dominating 48-20 home victory. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
High School Football: Picayune vs. Gulfport
PICAYUNE, Miss. — The defending 5A state champion Maroon Tide (3-0) asserting its championship swagger in a defensive 21-7 win over Gulfport (2-1), its fourth straight triumph over the Admirals. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
Picayune running back Dante Dowdell offered by Penn State
Can’t fault them for trying, Penn State is the latest Power Five school to offer Picayune running back Dante Dowdell, who committed to Oregon back in May. The four-star senior is already off to the races in 2022, having racked up 273 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a pair of double digit wins for the Maroon Tide to start the season.
Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Missouri
Another big time offer for Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush Jr, adding Missouri his bag this week. The four-star junior already holding six other offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and Samford. Rush also celebrated a birthday yesterday!
High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. George County
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Greyhounds (3-0) led the Rebels (0-3) at the half 33-0 and tacked on a field goal in the second half of their 36-0 shutout, cruising to their 13th straight regular season win dating back to the start of 2020. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
MS Gulf Coast Blues Festival this Saturday
Mississippi is the birthplace of the blues and this weekend you can experience some of the best the Blues has to offer. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues Commission is celebrating its 31st annual Blues Festival in Jackson County this weekend. Here with more is Blues Commission Alvin Brown aka DJ...
Desporte's Seafood is a longtime Biloxi family business
Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
Allen Beverages’ Hickory Hill Country Club and Resort Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday September 19, 2022 at 11:59pm and end Sunday, September 25, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
UPDATE: Robbery suspects charged, extradited to Carrollton
Four people are charged with aggravated robbery after opening fire on two armored truck company employees who were servicing an ATM in Carrollton just after 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Evidence of multiple rounds fired from at least three different weapons was recovered at the scene. Rayfiel Gill, 40, of...
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
Do you remember this? It’s WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, and we’re opening the news archive
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX Television is marking 60 years on the air in 2022, and we’re lucky enough to have viewers and many employees who have been here for a majority of that time. So to celebrate, we opened up the WLOX News video archive and asked longtime...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
Mississippi man dies after being hit by train
A Mississippi man died Saturday after being hit by a train. Emergency crews in Hattiesburg responded to the scene near West Pine Street and Highway 49. shortly after 7 a .m. Saturday. Officials from the Forrest County Coroner’s office have identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg.
Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jerry Cornelius Parkman of Pass Christian for stealing a vehicle. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Firetower Road in Pass...
Medical marijuana dispensary blocked from opening in Biloxi
Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 6 hours ago.
UPDATE: Bank robbery, shooting suspects identified
UPDATE: Suspects have been identified as Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, MS; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, MS; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, MS; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, MS. They are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their […]
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
