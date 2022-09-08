ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINCHESTER MURDERER SENTENCED TO 64 YEARS

(Winchester, IN)--A Winchester man has been sentenced to what amounts to life behind bars for murder. 62-year-old Monty Cook was handed a 64-year prison sentence after being found guilty last month by a Randolph County jury. Cook killed David Brumley in the fall of 2018 at a Winchester home. He then stole Brumley’s car, cash, and credit card and headed west. Brumley’s brother spoke to Cook at the sentencing and said that Cook took his only remaining family member. When Cook was given the chance to speak, he said nothing.
