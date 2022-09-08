Read full article on original website
Related
Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of impersonating parent at Greene Co. school
XENIA — A competency hearing has been ordered for the man police say impersonated a parent at a Greene County school, with the intent to kidnap a child. Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, was ordered to have a competency evaluation Thursday, according to online court records. Court records showed...
No one collected the rifle: Convicted felon now charged with Richmond police officer's attempted murder got plea deal after 'shocking failure'
RICHMOND, Ind. — When a prosecutor charged Philip Lee last month with the attempted murder of Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, it was just the latest in a long list of felonies that have kept a habitual criminal behind bars for 22 of the past 28 years. Lee’s previous...
1017thepoint.com
WINCHESTER MURDERER SENTENCED TO 64 YEARS
(Winchester, IN)--A Winchester man has been sentenced to what amounts to life behind bars for murder. 62-year-old Monty Cook was handed a 64-year prison sentence after being found guilty last month by a Randolph County jury. Cook killed David Brumley in the fall of 2018 at a Winchester home. He then stole Brumley’s car, cash, and credit card and headed west. Brumley’s brother spoke to Cook at the sentencing and said that Cook took his only remaining family member. When Cook was given the chance to speak, he said nothing.
WLWT 5
Charges re-filed in 19-year-old's murder after handling of suspected murder weapon derailed case
CINCINNATI — A murder suspect whose criminal charges were dropped in April is facing murder charges again. Delrico Peoples was charged with murder in the summer of 2019. Police believed he was driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy that killed Brandon Phoenix. Phoenix was 19-years-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
Fox 19
Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount. The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County...
WKRC
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
Charges dropped against man accused in West Chester apartment shooting
Charges were dropped against a man after a police investigation revealed he may not be the party to blame for a shooting that left a woman wounded in a West Chester apartment on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
September 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Amy J. Miller 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Miller was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by Madison Police Patrolman Cameron Blankenship on Main Street, for a traffic violation. Patrolman Trent Smith and his K-9 partner Colt assisted. Colt conducted an open...
Fox 19
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A possible motive for a woman’s decision to plow into two pedestrians outside of the Spring Grove Village Kroger was revealed Thursday by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford at the Kroger on Aug. 31. While inside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man linked to catalytic converter thefts indicted on charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converter is now facing numerous charges. Murat Umarzhonovich Shokhzodayev, 24, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of theft, receiving stolen property, vandalism and two counts of possession of criminal tools, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.
Fox 19
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Wave 3
Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects
SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying Batman and his justice league partner. According to a Facebook post on the Seymour Police Department page, the pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping. The vehicle...
LATEST: Sheriff’s office releases ID of woman hit, killed by car on state Route 49 in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:54 p.m.: Dylayna Swallow, 23, of Greenville, is the person who was killed Thursday night while trying to cross state Route 49, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s investigators also have evidence to believe a second vehicle, believed to have...
Dayton man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts
On Friday, September 9, 24-year-old Murat Shokzodayev was indicted for theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools after multiple businesses reported catalytic converters stolen from their property, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a release.
Comments / 7