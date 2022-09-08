Read full article on original website
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
RPD NOW PROVIDING DAILY UPDATES ON SEARA'S CONDITION
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department is now providing daily updates on the condition of Officer Seara Burton – even if there is no significant change in her condition. Those daily updates began Thursday on the department’s Facebook page. It simply said that there had been no change. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning. Saturday will mark the one-month point since she was shot in the head as she and her canine partner were about to perform a search on a drug suspect.
Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of impersonating parent at Greene Co. school
XENIA — A competency hearing has been ordered for the man police say impersonated a parent at a Greene County school, with the intent to kidnap a child. Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, was ordered to have a competency evaluation Thursday, according to online court records. Court records showed...
New K-9 named after Officer Noah Shahnavaz donated to Elwood Police
"Shanny," a Dutch Shepherd, is the newest member of the department. Shanny was one of Officer Shahnavaz's nicknames.
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
WINCHESTER MURDERER SENTENCED TO 64 YEARS
(Winchester, IN)--A Winchester man has been sentenced to what amounts to life behind bars for murder. 62-year-old Monty Cook was handed a 64-year prison sentence after being found guilty last month by a Randolph County jury. Cook killed David Brumley in the fall of 2018 at a Winchester home. He then stole Brumley’s car, cash, and credit card and headed west. Brumley’s brother spoke to Cook at the sentencing and said that Cook took his only remaining family member. When Cook was given the chance to speak, he said nothing.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
Ohio man charged with raping minor in commercial truck
A Warren County man is charged with raping an underage girl in Mahoning County.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
Fairborn man sentenced 6 years for domestic abuse
Eldridge was accused and found guilty on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning . Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke...
Grand Jury indicts man on murder of Dayton man found in detached garage
DAYTON — A man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home has been indicted on murder charges. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.
Repeat, felony offender receives maximum prison sentence
A man charged with one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday. Judge Michael A. Buckwalter of the Greene County Common Pleas Court sentenced Joe Eldridge to the maximum...
NO CHANGE IN OFFICER'S CONDITION REPORTED SINCE SATURDAY TRANSFER
(Richmond, IN)--There has been no update on the condition of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton since Saturday. By Tuesday, it had been 27 days since she was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop and six days since she was removed from life support. On Saturday, she was transported from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to an undisclosed hospice center in Richmond. The most recent release from RPD indicated that the family is grateful for the support of the community but is asking for privacy. RPD will update the public if there is a change in Seara’s condition. Jail records indicate that the man accused of shooting Officer Burton is still in the hospital. The charges Phillip Lee faces in connection to the shooting is a violation of his parole. As soon as he is well enough to be released from the hospital, Lee will have an extradition hearing in Dayton. The Indiana Department of Corrections will then take him into custody on the parole violation. Lee has already been in prison five different times in Indiana.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 77-year-old Dayton woman
DAYTON — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a 77-year-old Dayton woman. According to law enforcement, Patricia Nelson was last seen walking away from her residence on Daleview Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on September 9. Nelson suffers from memory loss and law enforcement is concerned...
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Police: Arrest made in Maryland deputy sheriff’s killing 51 years later
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An arrest has been made 51 years after a Maryland deputy sheriff was killed, according to police. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department, Larry David Smith, 71, also known as Larry David Becker, has been arrested for allegedly killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. MCPD said that Becker changed his name to Smith in 1975 and moved to Little Falls, New York.
