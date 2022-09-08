ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPD NOW PROVIDING DAILY UPDATES ON SEARA'S CONDITION

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department is now providing daily updates on the condition of Officer Seara Burton – even if there is no significant change in her condition. Those daily updates began Thursday on the department’s Facebook page. It simply said that there had been no change. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning. Saturday will mark the one-month point since she was shot in the head as she and her canine partner were about to perform a search on a drug suspect.
WINCHESTER MURDERER SENTENCED TO 64 YEARS

(Winchester, IN)--A Winchester man has been sentenced to what amounts to life behind bars for murder. 62-year-old Monty Cook was handed a 64-year prison sentence after being found guilty last month by a Randolph County jury. Cook killed David Brumley in the fall of 2018 at a Winchester home. He then stole Brumley’s car, cash, and credit card and headed west. Brumley’s brother spoke to Cook at the sentencing and said that Cook took his only remaining family member. When Cook was given the chance to speak, he said nothing.
NO CHANGE IN OFFICER'S CONDITION REPORTED SINCE SATURDAY TRANSFER

(Richmond, IN)--There has been no update on the condition of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton since Saturday. By Tuesday, it had been 27 days since she was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop and six days since she was removed from life support. On Saturday, she was transported from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to an undisclosed hospice center in Richmond. The most recent release from RPD indicated that the family is grateful for the support of the community but is asking for privacy. RPD will update the public if there is a change in Seara’s condition. Jail records indicate that the man accused of shooting Officer Burton is still in the hospital. The charges Phillip Lee faces in connection to the shooting is a violation of his parole. As soon as he is well enough to be released from the hospital, Lee will have an extradition hearing in Dayton. The Indiana Department of Corrections will then take him into custody on the parole violation. Lee has already been in prison five different times in Indiana.
