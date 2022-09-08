ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

Rutgers vs Wagner: Game predictions

Rutgers will soon kick off its second game of the season today with FCS Wagner next up on the schedule. Rutgers is an overwhelming favorite and while the game does not expect to be close, there are plenty of pregame predictions to make for this late Saturday afternoon contest. Blowout...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Penn State veterans not in uniform for home opener vs Ohio

Penn State opens its 2022 home football schedule Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium, hosting Ohio for a noon kickoff. As action nears, a few notable Nittany Lions are not in uniform. Redshirt sophomore tight end Theo Johnson, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, and redshirt junior defensive end Smith Vilbert...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 6 Texas A&M 7 - Appalachian State 7 | 2Q

After a shutout win over Sam Houston State to open the season, No. 6 Texas A&M will be back at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon to host upset-minded Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are coming off a 63-61 loss to North Carolina last weekend while the Aggies blanked Sam Houston State 31-0. The game can be seen on ESPN 2 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m CT.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech 3, Houston 0 in second quarter

Texas Tech hosts No. 25 Houston today inside Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. The Red Raiders (1-0) and the Cougars (1-0) will square off on FS1 at 3 p.m. (CT). The Cougars lead the overall series 18-14-1, but Texas Tech has won nine of the last 10 meetings, four-in-a-row, including 38-21 last season at NRG Stadium in Houston.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Live Updates: Marshall 6 Notre Dame 0; 2nd Quarter

It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-1) will take on Marshall (1-0) in South Bend inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 2:30 pm ET. The game will...
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

247Sports

