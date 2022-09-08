Read full article on original website
Related
Why Vince Dooley believes Kirby Smart will be Georgia's all-time greatest head coach
Legendary former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about what Kirby has built at UGA and why he could be an all-time great among coaches in College Football.
Rutgers vs Wagner: Game predictions
Rutgers will soon kick off its second game of the season today with FCS Wagner next up on the schedule. Rutgers is an overwhelming favorite and while the game does not expect to be close, there are plenty of pregame predictions to make for this late Saturday afternoon contest. Blowout...
Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Gave Him a Renewed Purpose After His Divorce
Before every Texas Longhorns home game, you can find Loreal Sarkisian dressed to the nines on the field. For the "First Lady of Texas Football," Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium isn't just her runway. It's much more than that. Cowboy hat? Check. Longhorn bag? Check. It's hard not to notice...
How to watch Michigan State vs. Akron: TV channel, stream, radio
Despite their proximity to one another, Michigan State and Akron haven’t played in more than a century. That’ll change on Saturday as the Zips come to Spartan Stadium for the first matchup between the programs since 1914, and just the third ever. MSU is coming off a 35-13...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game
Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kicker commits to Vols as preferred walk-on, makes 'no-brainer' decision
Max Gilbert finally received the news Monday that he had been awaiting for months. Tennessee special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler informed Gilbert that he had a chance to play for the Vols, the team that first caught his attention almost a year ago. It made his college decision a relatively...
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Iowa is one of the worst teams in college football.
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
Penn State veterans not in uniform for home opener vs Ohio
Penn State opens its 2022 home football schedule Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium, hosting Ohio for a noon kickoff. As action nears, a few notable Nittany Lions are not in uniform. Redshirt sophomore tight end Theo Johnson, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, and redshirt junior defensive end Smith Vilbert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
CNN, ABC, ESPN promoted Duke volleyball player's racial slur story, go quiet on developments debunking claim
A controversy involving a racial slur allegedly being directed at a Black college athlete captured the attention of the national media - at least until her claim faced further scrutiny. Duke University volleyball player Rachel Richardson went viral after she claimed that a fan from Brigham Young University (BYU) hurled...
Steve Sarkisian Recalls The Maddest He's Ever Made Nick Saban
On Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will face off against his former boss for the first time — taking on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The former Bama offensive coordinator made plenty of memories with Saban during their time together in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of tomorrow's game,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live Updates: No. 6 Texas A&M 7 - Appalachian State 7 | 2Q
After a shutout win over Sam Houston State to open the season, No. 6 Texas A&M will be back at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon to host upset-minded Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are coming off a 63-61 loss to North Carolina last weekend while the Aggies blanked Sam Houston State 31-0. The game can be seen on ESPN 2 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m CT.
Texas Tech 3, Houston 0 in second quarter
Texas Tech hosts No. 25 Houston today inside Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. The Red Raiders (1-0) and the Cougars (1-0) will square off on FS1 at 3 p.m. (CT). The Cougars lead the overall series 18-14-1, but Texas Tech has won nine of the last 10 meetings, four-in-a-row, including 38-21 last season at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Live Updates: Marshall 6 Notre Dame 0; 2nd Quarter
It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-1) will take on Marshall (1-0) in South Bend inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 2:30 pm ET. The game will...
Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. sets official visit: The only one he’ll take
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball commit Christian Anderson Jr. will take an official visit to his future program on Sept. 23, his father told The Michigan Insider. It’s the only official visit the four-star guard, a prospect in the class of 2024, plans to take. “We’re gonna...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0