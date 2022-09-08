Key questions remain after the death of a second Canada stabbing suspect, who police say might be responsible for 10 victim fatalities

Read full article on original website
Arvada officer killed on duty while responding to family disturbance
A police officer in Arvada has been killed; 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed by a suspect while he was on duty and responding to a disturbance on 51st Avenue. A male suspect and a woman were was also shot, and the suspect is in police custody."This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Arvada Chief Link Strate said during a press conference. According to the Arvada Police Department press release, early on Sunday, police responded to what was...
NOPD investigating third shooting of the day
The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle and landed one person in the hospital. It’s the third shooting the NOPD has worked today.
